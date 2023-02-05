Hogwarts Legacy Official Gameplay Showcases A Gorgeous Game Engine And Magical Beasts
More official gameplay trailers have been released ahead of the release of Hogwarts Legacy, and the world looks magical. Hogwarts Legacy is set to be released on February 10, with those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition being given a 72-hour head start.
Hogwarts Legacy is a highly anticipated game being developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games label. While it has not been without controversy, due to comments made by the author of the Harry Potter books J.K. Rowling, there are still many who are looking forward to playing within the magical world they grew up loving. With the game less than a week from being released, the latest official gameplay trailers are filled with enchanting scenes that will transport the player into a world of wizardry.
The first new gameplay trailer places the player in the Vivarium. It shows how a player will be able to interact with the magical creatures that reside in the world, as well as how the world itself can be altered and transformed by the flick of a wand.
The game itself is an immersive, open-world, action role-playing game that places the player into an 1800s wizarding world. Players should not expect a direct adaptation of the Harry Potter books, however. Portkey Games says while it adheres to J.K. Rowling's original vision, the game will "chart new territory by creating fresh ways for fans to immerse themselves in the Wizarding World."
Hogwarts Legacy is a single-player game that will engross the player in a world where they are students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. They will embark on a journey to uncover a "hidden truth" that lies within the wizarding world, and along the way, they will develop their magical powers by mastering spells, brewing potions, taming magical beasts, and so much more.
The second in-game footage is of a calm Autumn morning in various locations throughout the world. It gives the viewer the feeling of immersion the game will deliver, with both visuals and audio. The different scenes are gorgeous, with the sounds of birds chirping and other sounds of the surrounding habitat.
One of the aspects of the upcoming game that has many excited, is the fact that players will be able to link their Harry Potter Fan Club account with their WB Games Account in order to import their house and wand into the game. Linking the two accounts will also unlock a Beaked Skull Mask and exclusive House Fan-Atic Robes in-game, a special set of house-themed robes that allows players to represent their Hogwarts house in a bit of sophistication.
Hogwarts Legacy is available to pre-order in a Standard Edition, which retails for $69.99, and a Deluxe Edition, which retails for $79.99 and has a few pre-order bonuses (Two being exclusive to PlayStation). The Deluxe Edition includes being able to access the game 72 hours ahead of anyone else (available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC only), as well as other pre-order bonuses. The game will launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles on April 4, 2023, and for the Nintendo Switch on July 25, 2023.