Is Intel Still Planning To Release An Arc B770 GPU? Here's The Latest





In what has become the most notorious will-they-or-won't-they saga of the graphics market this year, rumors have yet again revived the idea that Intel will launch the Arc B770 sometime in Q3 or Q4. We first heard whispers of the BMG-G31 GPU way back in July of last year, but then, usually-reliable Intel leaker Jaykihn said it was scrapped in Q3 of 2024. Now, our colleagues over at Dutch review site Tweakers are claiming that the card was quietly confirmed behind closed doors at Computex 2025.





Source: Tweakers.net (via Google Translate)





The Arc B770 may not be the only higher-end Battlemage part on the way, either; well-known enthusiast and self-described "good at finding stuff online" guy Haze spotted a placeholder on an Intel Japan site for "インテル Arc™ B750 グラフィックス", which transliterates directly to "Intel Arc B750 Graphics". As Haze himself says, "don't get too excited," because it's not necessarily an indication of any upcoming products, but it is one more data point to consider.





There's some merit to excitement for a higher-end Arc Battlemage GPU; the Arc B580 competes well against the GeForce RTX 4060 and can nip at the heels of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti in some titles. Despite being fabricated on an older process technology than NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace GPUs, the Arc Battlemage parts can sometimes offer competitive power efficiency, too. Pile those qualities on top of the architecture's competitive ray-tracing and AI performance, and you have a compelling package.



