Is Intel Still Planning To Release An Arc B770 GPU? Here's The Latest
You can read for yourself above, but the long and the short of it is that anonymous sources apparently confirmed to Tweakers that the Arc B770 is still happening. Many people expected a public announcement at Computex after Intel replied to many excited enthusiasts on Twitter with phrases like "Stay tuned!" after they specifically mentioned the Arc B770. That event came and went and nary an announcement was to be seen, aside from some interesting Arc Pro GPUs, like the B60.
However, we must temper expectations. Battlemage competes well against Ada Lovelace and Radeon RDNA 3, but we're in a GeForce RTX 50 'Blackwell' and Radeon RDNA 4 world now. It's not necessarily clear that Arc B770 will be a barnburner. Of course, there are no bad products, only bad prices, and a major part of the hype around Intel's previous Battlemage GPUs was due to their aggressive suggested pricing—even if they haven't been readily available at that price too often.
We'd like to speculate on the potential performance of "Big Battlemage," but Tweakers' sources didn't confirm any specifications for the card or the GPU on it. Based on prior rumors, the BMG-G31 GPU would have had 32 Xe2 cores—a full 60% more than B580. Assuming linear scaling (a perilous assumption, but nonetheless), that would put the Arc B770 somewhere in the range of the Radeon RX 7900 GRE and within striking distance of the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER. Hopefully we'll find out sooner than later.