CATEGORIES
home News

Is Intel Still Planning To Release An Arc B770 GPU? Here's The Latest

by Zak KillianWednesday, May 28, 2025, 02:45 PM EDT
hero intel arc battlemage generic
In what has become the most notorious will-they-or-won't-they saga of the graphics market this year, rumors have yet again revived the idea that Intel will launch the Arc B770 sometime in Q3 or Q4. We first heard whispers of the BMG-G31 GPU way back in July of last year, but then, usually-reliable Intel leaker Jaykihn said it was scrapped in Q3 of 2024. Now, our colleagues over at Dutch review site Tweakers are claiming that the card was quietly confirmed behind closed doors at Computex 2025.

tweakers
Source: Tweakers.net (via Google Translate)

You can read for yourself above, but the long and the short of it is that anonymous sources apparently confirmed to Tweakers that the Arc B770 is still happening. Many people expected a public announcement at Computex after Intel replied to many excited enthusiasts on Twitter with phrases like "Stay tuned!" after they specifically mentioned the Arc B770. That event came and went and nary an announcement was to be seen, aside from some interesting Arc Pro GPUs, like the B60.

haze2k1

The Arc B770 may not be the only higher-end Battlemage part on the way, either; well-known enthusiast and self-described "good at finding stuff online" guy Haze spotted a placeholder on an Intel Japan site for "インテル Arc™ B750 グラフィックス", which transliterates directly to "Intel Arc B750 Graphics". As Haze himself says, "don't get too excited," because it's not necessarily an indication of any upcoming products, but it is one more data point to consider.

There's some merit to excitement for a higher-end Arc Battlemage GPU; the Arc B580 competes well against the GeForce RTX 4060 and can nip at the heels of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti in some titles. Despite being fabricated on an older process technology than NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace GPUs, the Arc Battlemage parts can sometimes offer competitive power efficiency, too. Pile those qualities on top of the architecture's competitive ray-tracing and AI performance, and you have a compelling package.

chart power
Battlemage can offer competitive power efficiency versus previos-gen parts

However, we must temper expectations. Battlemage competes well against Ada Lovelace and Radeon RDNA 3, but we're in a GeForce RTX 50 'Blackwell' and Radeon RDNA 4 world now. It's not necessarily clear that Arc B770 will be a barnburner. Of course, there are no bad products, only bad prices, and a major part of the hype around Intel's previous Battlemage GPUs was due to their aggressive suggested pricing—even if they haven't been readily available at that price too often.

We'd like to speculate on the potential performance of "Big Battlemage," but Tweakers' sources didn't confirm any specifications for the card or the GPU on it. Based on prior rumors, the BMG-G31 GPU would have had 32 Xe2 cores—a full 60% more than B580. Assuming linear scaling (a perilous assumption, but nonetheless), that would put the Arc B770 somewhere in the range of the Radeon RX 7900 GRE and within striking distance of the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER. Hopefully we'll find out sooner than later.
Tags:  Intel, graphics, arc, (NASDAQ:INTC), battlemage
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment