Intel's Two-Word Response To Plea For An Arc B770 GPU Will Make Gamers Grin





We're still holding out hope that Intel will continue its foray into discrete graphics and become a bigger challenger to stalwarts AMD and NVIDIA. Everything is up in the air with a change in leadership at the top. If you're looking for a positive development in Intel's discrete GPU plans, however, just head over to X and check out its various post teasing a higher-end Battlemage graphics card.





As it stands, Battlemage on the desktop is served by Intel's Arc B580 and Arc B570 graphics cards. You can reference our Arc B580 review and Arc 570 review to see how both SKUs perform, but the short and sweet of it is, both are perfectly capable for 1080p gaming and even some 1440p gaming, particularly the higher end Arc B580 (more VRAM and a bit more grunt for not a whole lot more money, in terms of MSRP).





Intel also deserves kudos for continuing to make strides on the driver side. That's no easy task when starting from behind the competition in the modern era of discrete GPUs (Larrabee is ancient history). Over time, Intel's Arc A-series GPUs became better performers (especially in older titles), and the newer Arc B-series GPUs have benefited from continue driver-side tweaks as well.





All that said, the looming question is whether Intel plans to release a higher-end version of Battlemage for gamers. We already know that Battlemage will be getting the 'Pro' treatment with a professional variant expected to debut with 24GB of VRAM (there's even chatter of a dual-GPU option boasting 48GB of VRAM). But can we expect Intel to release an Arc B770 for gaming? It sure sounds like it.

As we previously wrote about, Intel announced its plans to release a Pro variant in an X post from its official account. Since then, however, multiple people have asked about an Arc A770. As spotted by Videocardz, Intel responded to some of them, and the common two-word theme is "Stay tuned!"





There are multiple variations to Intel's response. In one of its posts, it wrote, "Stay tuned!," followed by eyeball and heart-eye emjois. In another post, Intel wrote, "A solid pick, stay tuned!," followed by a saluting emjoi. And in another response to a gamer asking for an Arc B770 release, Intel responded, "Now that's a gamer with great taste. Stay tuned!," along with a flexing arm emjoi.





It's worth noting that Intel's Arc A-series lineup is more fleshed out than Battlemage with half a dozen SKUs. Here's a look...













In contrast, there are just two Battlemage solutions on the desktop. The Arc B570 features 18 Xe2 cores, 18 ray tracing units, and 10GB of GDDR6 memory linked to a 16-bit bus for 380GB/s of memory bandwidth. Meanwhile the Arc B580 features 20 Xe2 cores, 20 ray tracing units, and 12GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit bus, for 456GB of memory bandwidth.