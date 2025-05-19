Intel Unveils Arc Pro B60 And B50 GPUs To Turbocharge Workstations, Gauid 3 AI Accelerator Too





At Computex 2025 in Taipei, Taiwan, Intel made waves with a series of announcements showcasing serious hardware possessing with advanced AI capabilities, designed for the AI workstation scene. As part of that, the tech giant unveiled the compact Intel Arc Pro B50 (16GB VRAM, 170 TOPS) and a larger Pro B60 (24GB VRAM, 197 TOPS) GPUs, as well as a Gaudi 3 AI accelerator, solidifying its position in the rapidly evolving landscape.







Intel caused big splashes when it launched the previous generation Arc Pro A40 and A50 —the low profile ray-tracing capable cards performed better than they had any right to, plus they didn't burn a large hole in customers' wallets, making them a sales success. Fast forward to Computex this year, Intel has introduced the new Intel Arc Pro B60 and B50 GPUs, based on the company's Xe2 "Battlemage" architecture , that seek to up that value-to-performance quotient a few notches.







The Arc Pro B50 is a compact dual-slot card featuring 16GB of GDDR6 memory and 16 Xe-cores, delivering up to 170 TOPS for AI tasks. Priced at $299, the B50 targets design and engineering professionals, promising strong performance in things like graphic workstations and consumer gaming rigs. It supports four Mini-DisplayPort 2.1 outputs and boasts hardware-accelerated ray tracing. Intel claims significant performance gains over previous generations and competing cards, namely its own Arc A50 (up to 3.4 times better) and NVIDIA's RTX A1000 8GB GPU.





Additionally, the Arc Pro B60 boasts 24GB of dedicated memory and up to 197 TOPS of INT8 performance, targeting demanding tasks like generative design, 3D simulation, and video editing. The Arc Pro B60 supports up to four displays, offers 456GB/s of memory bandwidth, and comes with a PCIe 5.0 x8 interface.











