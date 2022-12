Intel Arc A770 And A750 GPU Driver Update Boosts Performance In These 13 Games

One of the big tests for Intel and its efforts to be a major third player in the discrete graphics card segment is getting the software right. Key parts of that effort are timely and effective GPU driver updates. As such, it's worth noting that the latest Arc graphics driver aims to give Arc A-series GPU owners a performance uplift in more than a dozen games, or exactly a baker's dozen.





There is a caveat, though—this is a beta release (version 31.0.101.3959). That said, it's available to the entire Arc Alchemist family of GPUs, including the Arc A770, A750 , A380, and A310. The release notes also list support for Intel's Iris Xe graphics family (DG1).













More than half the games that stand to get a performance boost are DirectX 9 titles. They include...