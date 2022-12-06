Intel Arc A770 And A750 GPU Driver Update Boosts Performance In These 13 Games

More than half the games that stand to get a performance boost are DirectX 9 titles. They include...

League of Legends

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Payday 2

Stellaris

Starcraft 2

Guild Wars 2

NiZhan

Moonlight Blade







Far Cry New Dawn

That was three months ago, though, and Intel continues to tweak things on the software side. As for more modern DirectX 11 and DX12 titles, the latest beta driver is optimized to improve performance in the following games...