Intel Xe And Arc Graphics Lack DX9 Support Forcing DX12 Emulation





If you're a PC gamer, you are likely someone who likes to revisit old favorites. After all, one of the greatest benefits of PC gaming (versus game consoles ) is the ability to freely go back and enjoy classic titles from ages past. Doing so may be clumsy on Intel's Arc GPUs, however, as it turns out that they don't natively support the DirectX 9 API but instead use an open-source translator called D3D9On12.

D3D9On12 is exactly what it sounds like: a translation layer that shims between the DirectX 9 game and the DirectX 12 API. Microsoft created it, and it is actually part of the Windows 10 operating system. Redmond decided to release the translator as open-source software because it feels that the layer has become "a complete and relatively performant implementation of a D3D9 driver," and it's looking for community contribution to the project.





Source: Intel



Of course, it's understandable that Intel's graphics driver team is overloaded just trying to get DirectX 11, DirectX 12, and Vulkan working properly—to say nothing of OpenGL support. Contrary to popular belief, Vulkan does not supersede or replace OpenGL in its entirety, and if Intel wants to fully support Windows software, then Arc is going to need quality OpenGL support, too.





The top ten most-played games on Steam right now are almost exclusively DX11.