Intel Arc A750 LE Slashed To $199, Should You Buy It?

So we've got a new Radeon graphics card at $279, and it's not bad. There's also a new GeForce card at $399, and it's not bad either. The new GPUs don't really compete with each other given the price difference. Given that, then we suppose that if you want a new GPU under $300, grab the Radeon card, and if you've got more dosh, snag the GeForce. Right?
Well, there is a third player in this game these days. Lest you forget, Intel's Arc GPUs are out there, and they're not just a joke anymore. Intel has put in some serious hard work to make these GPUs, uh, work, and performance has improved drastically since our original review. If you don't believe us, check our benchmark graphs in our most recent reviews, like this test in Far Cry 6:
The Arc A770's minimum beats the RTX 4060 Ti's in this test from our RX 7600 review.
Now, to be fair, that's the Arc A770 LE, not the A750. The difference in the two cards isn't that great—at least, before that 8GB of video RAM becomes a problem. Of course, you really shouldn't expect to be running games in high resolutions at max settings on a $199 GPU, anyway.
That's right, $199—the new price of the Arc A750, and at that price point, it's an impressive value. The A750 tends to run just 10-15% behind the A770, and that puts it squarely in GeForce RTX 3060 or even Radeon RX 7600 territory in a lot of games. It's a capable 1440p GPU, if you're targeting 60 FPS, and it has legitimate ray-tracing chops too.
Likewise, don't forget that Intel's GPUs were the first discrete graphics cards to ship with AV1 video codec support. Obviously, they don't support NVIDIA's DLSS, but you do get XeSS, which is a credible competitor offering similar or better visual quality versus AMD's purely software-based FSR 2, with improved performance on Arc GPUs. You can of course use FSR 2 on an Arc GPU, too.
The Arc A770 comports itself well in this tough RT test, with excellent consistency.
Actually, while we're on the topic, the Arc A770 16GB card isn't a terrible value at $349, either. It's not too far off from the Geforce RTX 3060 Ti in terms of performance, and it can do something even the just-launched RTX 4060 Ti can't do: run Hogwarts Legacy with Ultra textures. The 16GB version of NVIDIA's new GPU launching in July will cost an extra $100 but, outside of the benefits of the extra VRAM, won't offer improved performance over the current card, so if you're satisfied with the speed of an Arc A770, the LE 16GB card could be a clever choice.
That's not all to say that we think the Arc graphics cards are necessarily the best choice on the market, mind you. The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, despite its miniature memory bus, offers honestly quite good performance and the best feature set on the market at $400—assuming you can find one for that price anytime soon, and also assuming that you don't mind cranking textures down a notch in some of your games (or spending the extra hundred bucks for the 16GB version).
However, in the $199 price class, the Arc A750 is only really challenged by AMD's Radeon RX 6600. That's also a capable GPU, and the choice between the two is going to largely come down to whether you want the superior RT performance of the Intel card or the more mature drivers—particularly in older APIs—of AMD's offering. Both cards are excellent 1080p performers, and we're comfortable recommending either one to folks looking for a reasonably-priced GPU upgrade. Just make sure your system supports Resizable BAR if you're buying an Arc card.