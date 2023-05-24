Intel Arc A750 LE Slashed To $199, Should You Buy It?





Well, there is a third player in this game these days. Lest you forget, Intel's Arc GPUs are out there, and they're not just a joke anymore. Intel has put in some serious hard work to make these GPUs, uh, work, and performance has improved drastically since our original review . If you don't believe us, check our benchmark graphs in our most recent reviews, like this test in Far Cry 6:







The Arc A770's minimum beats the RTX 4060 Ti's in this test from our RX 7600 review.

Likewise, don't forget that Intel's GPUs were the first discrete graphics cards to ship with AV1 video codec support . Obviously, they don't support NVIDIA's DLSS, but you do get XeSS, which is a credible competitor offering similar or better visual quality versus AMD's purely software-based FSR 2, with improved performance on Arc GPUs. You can of course use FSR 2 on an Arc GPU, too.





The Arc A770 comports itself well in this tough RT test, with excellent consistency.



That's not all to say that we think the Arc graphics cards are necessarily the best choice on the market, mind you. The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti , despite its miniature memory bus, offers honestly quite good performance and the best feature set on the market at $400—assuming you can find one for that price anytime soon, and also assuming that you don't mind cranking textures down a notch in some of your games (or spending the extra hundred bucks for the 16GB version).



