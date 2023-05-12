The Witcher 3 Update 4.03 Adds XeSS Support, Better Ray Tracing And More

The update also brings a bevy of bugfixes for the enhanced game's ray-traced visuals. Did you know The Witcher 3 got enhanced with improved texture and model quality alongside rich ray-traced lighting effects? Well, it did, but the performance impact was enormous when the original ray-traced update came out. This being the third update since ray-tracing was introduced, it continues to refine and improve performance for those effects.





Unsurprisingly, The Witcher 3 has a fairly-large modding community, and anytime such a game gets an update, it's likely that the developer will integrate popular user mods. That's happened here, where CDPR has bundled in a mod called "Next Gen Script Fixes" that is precisely what it sounds like: a batch of bugfixes for scripts and visual errors introduced in the 4.0 patch.





A comment from /u/Rensin2 on Reddit decrying the new QoL feature.

