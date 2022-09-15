Intel's Tom TAP Petersen Answers Your Arc Graphics Questions Here LIVE At 5:30p ET Today
You can just kick back, watch and listen here at HH but join in the convo on YouTube!
Intel's Arc Alchemist graphics cards are just about set for launch. Though the Intel Graphics team has been firing up teaser videos on features and performance, we're sure this information has left some of you with questions. Whether you want to know more about how XeSS handles specific scenarios, particular intricacies of implementing resizable-BAR, or for more insight into how different API frameworks fare, now is your chance to ask! Join us LIVE with Intel's Tom "TAP" Petersen TODAY, Thursday 9/15/22 at 5:30 ET and ASK US ANYTHING (Intel Arc related, of course).
Make sure to leave your questions in the comments below, hit us up on Twitter (@HotHardware), join our Discord community, or drop them straight into the chat once the show goes live at your viewing platform of choice (YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, LinkedIn). We will update this post afterwards with timestamped Show Notes below.