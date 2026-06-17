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Intel's New 18A-P Process Enters Production To Fight TSMC For AI

by Zak KillianWednesday, June 17, 2026, 02:50 PM EDT
Intel is taking the fight directly to TSMC with its latest foundry milestone, signaling that its aggressive turnaround strategy is bearing real fruit. At the 2026 IEEE/JSAP Symposium on VLSI Technology & Circuits, the company announced that its next-generation Intel 18A-P process node has officially entered the risk production phase. This is the performance-optimized version of Intel's standard 18A node, designed to offer a 9% boost in clocks at the same power, or up to an 18% reduction in power consumption at the same clock rates versus 18A.

Crucially, Intel says that its 18A-P process utilizes the exact same design rules as its predecessor, meaning it serves as a seamless drop-in upgrade for companies trying to eke out extra performance without completely re-engineering their blueprints from scratch. That's mostly important for Intel at this stage, but it proves that Intel is capable of smooth transitions to optimized nodes.

To achieve these gains, Intel is leaning heavily on structural improvements to the silicon itself. The company introduced a dual-contact transistor option that it calls "Power Boost," which lowers electrical resistance and unlocks higher clock frequencies under heavy loads. Thermal management also sees a major overhaul, with new packaging techniques slashing thermal resistance by up to 40% to keep these high-frequency chips running cooler. Thermal resistance is a major problem with dual-sided chips, which all 18A and 18A-P parts necessarily are due to the implementation of back-side power delivery, known as PowerVia.

frontside vs backside
(click for big)

Of course, PowerVia has many advantages, too, and Intel is capitalizing on its early implementation of backside power delivery. You see, PowerVia moves the power routing wires underneath the transistors to clear up congestion on top. This physical separation has apparently yielded a tenfold reduction in dynamic voltage droop, and cleared out 11% more space on the chip layout, allowing for denser, more efficient chips.

This architectural leap arrives at a critical moment as Intel attempts to position itself as the go-to alternative for massive AI and high-performance computing silicon. While TSMC remains the undisputed market leader, Intel's aggressive engineering roadmap has given it an architectural head start in key areas. TSMC's 2nm-class N2 node (currently in volume production, but no products have released with it yet) will debut its version of next-gen GAAFET gate-all-around transistors, but the Taiwanese giant is choosing to play it safe by leaving power delivery on the front of the chip for its entire N2 lifecycle. Backside power delivery isn't coming to TSMC until its 1.6-nanometer A16 node, effectively handing Intel a valuable window of opportunity to pitch its PowerVia-enabled 18A-P process to tech giants seeking maximum AI efficiency right now.

intel 18ap wafer full shadow
Images: Intel

Intel is also betting the farm on next-generation manufacturing hardware by heavily adopting ASML's ultra-expensive High-NA EUV lithography machines to print these microscopic features. TSMC, conversely, has publicly committed to stretching its existing, standard EUV machinery all the way through the end of the decade to keep production costs down for clients. For PC enthusiasts and the broader industry, this philosophical split represents the closest competitive race seen decades.

Intel's 18A-P node entering risk production proves that the American chipmaker is hitting its strict engineering deadlines and is finally armed with the advanced architecture required to give TSMC a genuine run for its money. The only questions are whether Intel can secure big clients with big orders for chips... and whether Intel can execute well enough to fulfill those orders.
Tags:  Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), intel foundry
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
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