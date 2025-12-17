Intel Sets Chipmaking Milestone With First High NA EUV Tool For Next-Gen Chips

Intel's foundry arm says it has crossed a major lithography milestone: it has announced successful acceptance testing of ASML's TWINSCAN EXE:5200B High Numerical Aperture (High-NA) EUV scanner, one of the most advanced chipmaking tools currently in existence anywhere. It's the first time the higher-throughput version of ASML's High-NA platform has cleared this bar, and Intel is keen to point out what this indicates about its ambitions as a foundry player

The EXE:5200B is the follow-on to ASML's earlier EXE:5000 High-NA system, which Intel acquired in 2023 for R&D work in Oregon. The new tool keeps the same 0.55 NA optics, which are critical for printing much smaller features with fewer multi-patterning steps. However, it bumps throughput to a quoted 175 wafers per hour while tightening overlay accuracy to 0.7 nanometers. That's a lot of numbers, but it's important, because High-NA EUV only becomes commercially interesting if it can escape the "science project" phase and survive the brutal economics of high-volume manufacturing.





Top: an ASML EUV machine. Above: Inside one of said machines. Images: ASML





Intel and ASML say that this acceptance milestone demonstrates that High-NA EUV isn't just sharper, but faster, more stable, and more predictable. Improvements include a higher-power EUV light source, a redesigned wafer stocker for better thermal and process stability, and tighter stage and alignment control—all dull-sounding details that nevertheless decide whether yields live or die.

Alongside the lithography news, Intel also used the announcement to peer further over the horizon. In joint work with Imec presented at last week's IEDM conference, Intel demonstrated what it claims is the first 300mm fab-compatible integration of key process modules for 2D material transistors. These "2DFETs," based on atom-thin materials like MoS₂ and WSe₂, are widely viewed as potential successors to silicon once conventional scaling finally runs out of road.





A chart from Imec showing potential paths forward for semiconductor shrinkage.