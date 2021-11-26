Top Instant Camera Black Friday Deals Let You Capture And Share The Moment For Less





Black Friday discounts bring deals for just about every product imaginable, from bargains on SSDs and SD memory cards , to gaming desktops and more. Go ahead and add instant cameras to the pile. Everyone is a potential photographer these days with smartphones emphasizing camera performance, but if you pine for the days of the Polaroid and the instant physical gratification it afforded, then these deals are for you.





Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro, which is on sale for (save $31). Remember how comparatively bulky those Polaroid cameras from yesteryear were? Kodak's mini instant camera is much slimmer and more compact, measuring 5.1 inches long by 4.1 inches high. One of the standouts is the, which is on sale for $118.99 at Amazon (save $31).





The camera prints 3x3-inch color photos in a laminated finish. According to Kodak, the cost breaks down to $0.40 per photo. Kodak also claims the laminated finish will preserve the photos for a long time—100 years, to be more precise.









Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 (Chalk White), on sale for (save $20). This is another compact camera that spits out instant prints in color. Also nifty is a small mirror on the front that can help you take selfies without guessing if you and others are in the frame. Pretty neat. Another option that is a little be cheaper out of the gate is the, on sale for $99.95 at Amazon (save $20).





Other features include auto-exposure to help capture bright images in a variety of lighting conditions, a rounded and textured grip, and an auto-shutoff routine to save battery life.





Glacier Blue and for the same discounted price. The one we linked is for the Chalk White color option, but you can also choose between Terracotta Orange for the same discounted price.





