Dell XPS And Other Black Friday Gaming Desktop Deals Can Score You RTX 3060 Firepower For Under $1K





It's incredibly difficult to find a standalone graphics card in stock (at least from a first-party seller at anything resembling MSRP), but it you're willing to snag one that's wrapped in a complete PC, your options suddenly open up. Not only that, but there are several gaming desktops on sale for Black Friday, such as the Dell XPS Desktop.





XPS Desktop is being offered at a discount in limited quantities for Black Friday. As configured, it touts a GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card and is on sale for , which is $370 below the listed estimated value. While in normal times the RTX 3060 is a $329 part, these are anything but normal times and the GPU alone commands between $750 and $850 on eBay (according to recently sold listings). Theis being offered at a discount in limited quantities for Black Friday. As configured, it touts a GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card and is on sale for $999.99 at Dell's website , which is $370 below the listed estimated value. While in normal times the RTX 3060 is a $329 part, these are anything but normal times and the GPU alone commands between $750 and $850 on eBay (according to recently sold listings).





Other hardware and features include an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400 processor (6-core/12-thread, 2.6GHZ to 4.4GHz, 12MB L3 cache) based on Rocket Lake, 8GB of DDR4-2933 RAM, 1TB HDD (7200 RPM), and Killer Wi-Fi 6 (AX1650i) wireless connectivity.





Skytech Shiva desktop that's on sale for $1,379.99 at Amazon (save $120). It rocks a faster GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, which is flanked by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor (6C/12T, 3.7GHz to 4.6GHz, 32MB L3 cache) based on Zen 3 and 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory. If you're interested in something with a bit more firepower and well rounded, take note of thethat's on sale for(save $120). It rocks a faster GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, which is flanked by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor (6C/12T, 3.7GHz to 4.6GHz, 32MB L3 cache) based on Zen 3 and 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory.





It also features a 1TB solid state drive, Wi-Fi 5 connectivity, and a 600W 80 Plus Gold power supply. The cable management isn't anything to write home about (from the pictures on the listing), but it doesn't look cluttered, either.









