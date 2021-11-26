Dell XPS And Other Black Friday Gaming Desktop Deals Can Score You RTX 3060 Firepower For Under $1K
It's incredibly difficult to find a standalone graphics card in stock (at least from a first-party seller at anything resembling MSRP), but it you're willing to snag one that's wrapped in a complete PC, your options suddenly open up. Not only that, but there are several gaming desktops on sale for Black Friday, such as the Dell XPS Desktop.
The XPS Desktop is being offered at a discount in limited quantities for Black Friday. As configured, it touts a GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card and is on sale for $999.99 at Dell's website, which is $370 below the listed estimated value. While in normal times the RTX 3060 is a $329 part, these are anything but normal times and the GPU alone commands between $750 and $850 on eBay (according to recently sold listings).
Other hardware and features include an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400 processor (6-core/12-thread, 2.6GHZ to 4.4GHz, 12MB L3 cache) based on Rocket Lake, 8GB of DDR4-2933 RAM, 1TB HDD (7200 RPM), and Killer Wi-Fi 6 (AX1650i) wireless connectivity.
If you're interested in something with a bit more firepower and well rounded, take note of the Skytech Shiva desktop that's on sale for $1,379.99 at Amazon (save $120). It rocks a faster GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, which is flanked by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor (6C/12T, 3.7GHz to 4.6GHz, 32MB L3 cache) based on Zen 3 and 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory.
It also features a 1TB solid state drive, Wi-Fi 5 connectivity, and a 600W 80 Plus Gold power supply. The cable management isn't anything to write home about (from the pictures on the listing), but it doesn't look cluttered, either.
Here are some other notable desktop deals...
- CyberPowerPC Pro (i9-11900KF, RTX 3090, 32GB/1TB+2TB): $3,419.99 at Amazon (save $380)
- Alienware Aurora R10 (5900, RX 6800 XT, 32GB/2TB+2TB): $2,429.99 at Amazon (save $470)
- CyberPowerPC Xtreme (i5-11400F, RTX 2060, 8GB/500GB SSD): $875.99 at Amazon (save $154)
- Skytech Shiva (i7-9700K, RTX 3070, 16GB/1TB SSD): $1,999.99 at Amazon (save $100)
- Skytech Shiva (Ryzen 5 5600X, RTX 3080, 16GB/1TB SSD): $2,399.99 at Amazon (save $550)
- Skytech Chronos (83-10100F, GTX 1650, 8GB/500GB SSD): $759.99 at Amazon (save $190)
There are pros and cons for each build, which is typically the case. But you do have options, if you're in the market for a prebuilt PC. There are a few other desktop gaming PCs on sale at Amazon for Black Friday as well.