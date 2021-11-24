CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyWednesday, November 24, 2021, 02:21 PM EDT

Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Save Up To $150 On G-Sync Monitors, RGB Keyboards And More

Samsung Odyssey CRG9 Gaming Monitor
Buying a graphics card at a fair price might have to wait until next year, but that's not the case for other gaming gear. Black Friday and Cyber Monday typically bring a whole bunch of discounts on PC gaming items, and this year is no exception. While Black Friday has not technically arrived, the deals have, including savings on a wide range of monitors.

Shown above is Samsung's 27-inch Odyssey CRG9 on sale for $249.99 at Best Buy (save $150). But for fast gameplay, it sports an VA screen with a 1920x1080 resolution, speedy 240Hz refresh rate, and 4ms response time. The display has also been certified G-Sync Compatible to match the monitor's refresh to your GeForce graphics card for buttery smooth gaming.


If you're aiming for something a little cheaper but still fast, check out the ASUS TUF Gaming 27-Inch display that's on sale for $199.99 at Best Buy (save $120). This is another G-Sync Compatible monitor, and while it doesn't quite ramp up to 240Hz, it is capable of 165Hz. That makes it another good candidate for competitive gameplay where you might want to hit triple-digit framerates.

Here are some other gaming monitor deals...

Black Friday Deals On Gaming Keyboard, Mice And More


Outside of gaming monitors, there are a ton of bargains on PC peripherals too. One of them is Corsair's K70 RGB MK.2, which is on sale for $89.99 at Best Buy (save $60). This is a low profile plank with Cherry MX Speed Silver key switches, which are linear and relatively quiet.

Other features include a detachable soft-touch wrist rest, customizable RGB per-key backlighting, 100% anti-ghosting with full-key rollover (NKRO), and USB pass-through all wrapped in an aircraft-grade anodized aluminum frame.

Here are some other noteworthy gaming peripheral deals...
Have fun gaming on your new gear, and check back at HotHardware daily for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts!
Tags:  deals, Monitors, Keyboards, g-sync, blackfriday2021
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment