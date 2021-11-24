Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Save Up To $150 On G-Sync Monitors, RGB Keyboards And More
Buying a graphics card at a fair price might have to wait until next year, but that's not the case for other gaming gear. Black Friday and Cyber Monday typically bring a whole bunch of discounts on PC gaming items, and this year is no exception. While Black Friday has not technically arrived, the deals have, including savings on a wide range of monitors.
Shown above is Samsung's 27-inch Odyssey CRG9 on sale for $249.99 at Best Buy (save $150). But for fast gameplay, it sports an VA screen with a 1920x1080 resolution, speedy 240Hz refresh rate, and 4ms response time. The display has also been certified G-Sync Compatible to match the monitor's refresh to your GeForce graphics card for buttery smooth gaming.
If you're aiming for something a little cheaper but still fast, check out the ASUS TUF Gaming 27-Inch display that's on sale for $199.99 at Best Buy (save $120). This is another G-Sync Compatible monitor, and while it doesn't quite ramp up to 240Hz, it is capable of 165Hz. That makes it another good candidate for competitive gameplay where you might want to hit triple-digit framerates.
Here are some other gaming monitor deals...
- 49-Inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Mini LED: $1,999.99 at Amazon (save $500)
- 27-Inch Dell Gaming (1440p, G-Sync/FreeSync): $329.99 at Best Buy (save $120)
- 27-Inch Acer Nitro (1080p, 280Hz, FreeSync): $299.99 at Best Buy (save $100)
- 32-Inch Samsung Odyssey G5 (1440p, 144Hz, FreeSync): $289.99 at Amazon (save $60)
- 27-Inch LG UltraGear (1440p, G-Sync/FreeSync): $276.99 at Amazon (save $123)
- 27-inch Dell Curved (1440p, 165Hz): $269.99 at Amazon (save $60)
- 32-inch LG UltraGear (1080p, G-Sync/FreeSync): $229.99 at Amazon (save $70)
- 27-Inch MSI Optix (1080p, 144Hz, FreeSync): $179.99 at Amazon (save $60)
- 24-Inch Samsung CF396 (1080p, FreeSync): $139.99 at Amazon (save $50)
Black Friday Deals On Gaming Keyboard, Mice And More
Outside of gaming monitors, there are a ton of bargains on PC peripherals too. One of them is Corsair's K70 RGB MK.2, which is on sale for $89.99 at Best Buy (save $60). This is a low profile plank with Cherry MX Speed Silver key switches, which are linear and relatively quiet.
Other features include a detachable soft-touch wrist rest, customizable RGB per-key backlighting, 100% anti-ghosting with full-key rollover (NKRO), and USB pass-through all wrapped in an aircraft-grade anodized aluminum frame.
Here are some other noteworthy gaming peripheral deals...
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Keyboard: $139.99 at Amazon (save $90)
- Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Mouse: $99.99 at Amazon (save $70)
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless: $99.99 at Amazon (save $50)
- Corsair Pro Gaming Bundle (Mouse + Keyboard): $99.99 at Best Buy (save $50)
- Logitech G903 Lightspeed Wireless Mouse: $85 at Amazon (save $64.99)
- Razer Huntsman Mini Keyboard: $79.99 at Amazon (save $40)
- Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB Gaming Headset: $59.99 at Amazon (save $70)
- Logitech G604 Lightspeed Wireless Mouse: $44.99 at Amazon (save $55)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Mouse: $34.99 at Amazon (save $35)
- Logitech G502 Hero SE Mouse: $32.99 at Best Buy (save $47)
Have fun gaming on your new gear, and check back at HotHardware daily for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts!