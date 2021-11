Score A Ring Video Doorbell And Echo Bundle For 58% Off And Other Big Black Friday Deals

Amazon is quite literally beginning to Ring in the savings, as in discounts on its Ring Video Doorbell and other products as the real Black Friday comes into view. As we have seen the past couple of weeks, the bargains are coming in fast and furious—we've highlighted deals on Apple AirPod s, gaming laptops , and more. Now we're taking a look at a bunch of smart home security discounts.

One of the standout bargains is what you see above—afor $41.99 at Amazon (save $57.99). That's a sizable 58% savings on a couple of products that work well together, as well as independently. You can buy just the Ring Video Doorbell for the same price if you want, but you might as well get the bundle since it doesn't cost any extra.

That's one of many bundles that are up for grabs. Some others include...

Save Big On Amazon's Ring Floodlight Cam And Other Home Security Products





Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, which is on sale for (save $50). This the If you're looking to bolster your home security beyond the doorbell, Amazon has you covered there as well. One of the items discounted right now is the, which is on sale for $199.99 at Amazon (save $50). This the 2021 model that we wrote about earlier this year. It's basically a high-tech floodlight that does much more than illuminate your surroundings.





Notably, it includes some features found in the Video Doorbell Pro 2, including 3D motion detection with radar for accurate real-time alerts, and a Bird's Eye View that lets you monitor motion events from above in the Ring app. It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz or 5GHz) and is supposed to be easy to wire up outside your home.





Here are some other home security deals...