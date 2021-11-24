Score A Ring Video Doorbell And Echo Bundle For 58% Off And Other Big Black Friday Deals
Amazon is quite literally beginning to Ring in the savings, as in discounts on its Ring Video Doorbell and other products as the real Black Friday comes into view. As we have seen the past couple of weeks, the bargains are coming in fast and furious—we've highlighted deals on Apple AirPods, gaming laptops, and more. Now we're taking a look at a bunch of smart home security discounts.
One of the standout bargains is what you see above—a Ring Video Doorbell (Wired) with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $41.99 at Amazon (save $57.99). That's a sizable 58% savings on a couple of products that work well together, as well as independently. You can buy just the Ring Video Doorbell for the same price if you want, but you might as well get the bundle since it doesn't cost any extra.
That's one of many bundles that are up for grabs. Some others include...
- Ring Video Doorbell 3 + Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): $224.98 at Amazon (save $40)
- Ring Video Doorbell Venetian Bronze + Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): $144.98 at Amazon (save $40)
- Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Dot (Gen 4): $91.88 at Amazon (save $18)
- Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): $61.99 (save $82.99)
Save Big On Amazon's Ring Floodlight Cam And Other Home Security Products
If you're looking to bolster your home security beyond the doorbell, Amazon has you covered there as well. One of the items discounted right now is the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, which is on sale for $199.99 at Amazon (save $50). This the 2021 model that we wrote about earlier this year. It's basically a high-tech floodlight that does much more than illuminate your surroundings.
Notably, it includes some features found in the Video Doorbell Pro 2, including 3D motion detection with radar for accurate real-time alerts, and a Bird's Eye View that lets you monitor motion events from above in the Ring app. It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz or 5GHz) and is supposed to be easy to wire up outside your home.
Here are some other home security deals...
- Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera (3-Pack): $399.99 at Amazon (save $150)
- SimpliSafe 12-Piece Wireless Home Security: $239.99 at Amazon (save $152.53)
- Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro (White): $199.99 at Amazon (save $50)
- Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit (2nd Gen): $199.99 at Amazon (save $130)
- SimpliSafe 9-Piece Wireless Home Security: $179.99 at Amazon (save $120)
- Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell + Echo Show 5: $159.99 at Amazon (save $124.99)
- Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit (2nd Gen): $149.99 at Amazon (save $100)
- Google AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Router System (3-Pack): $149.99 at Amazon (save $50)
- Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit (2nd Gen): $119.99 at Amazon (save $80)
- Blink Mini Compact Indoor Cam: $19.99 at Amazon (save $15)
Save for the indoor cam, any of these deals will help thwart off porch pirates during the holiday season. Speaking of which, have a safe and wonderful Thanksgiving, and be sure to keep checking back at HotHardware as we continue to track deals.