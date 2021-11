Check Out These Killer Black Friday Deals On SanDisk SD Cards, Chromecast And TVs Up To Half Off

Did you manage to score a Nintendo Switch OLED before the bots and scalpers claimed them all? In addition to the improved display, it also features twice as much storage as the regular Switch console, but you can never have too much. Not to worry, though—storage is expandable by way of an SD memory card slot, and Black Friday discounts on storage products are plentiful.





One of the discounts applies to a SanDisk 256GB microSDXC card that is officially licensed for the Nintendo Switch. It's on sale for $36.79 at Amazon (save $16.20). It comes in bright yellow with a Super Star plastered on the card, which is neat even if you'll never see it after jamming the card in your handheld console.





That said, a Switch console is not the only place for an SD card. Likewise, even if you are looking to expand your console's storage, you don't have to relegate your searches to only licensed cards. Here are some SD memory card deals worth looking into...