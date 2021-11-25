Check Out These Killer Black Friday Deals On SanDisk SD Cards, Chromecast And TVs Up To Half Off

That said, a Switch console is not the only place for an SD card. Likewise, even if you are looking to expand your console's storage, you don't have to relegate your searches to only licensed cards. Here are some SD memory card deals worth looking into...

There are just a few examples—there are plenty more SD memory card deals on Amazon right now too.

Save Big On Black Friday Discounts For Chromecast And Other Dongles And 4K TVs





43-Inch Omni Series Fire TV, which is on (save $110). We have seen a bunch of big screen TV deals during the past couple of weeks, and the bargains continue to roll in. That includes a discount on Amazon's new own-branded, which is on sale for $299.99 (save $110).





Amazon recently introduced its own Fire TV models, separated into two categories: 4K Series and Omni Series. The latter is the slightly more premium of the two with a metal frame and built-in microphones to bark out Alexa commands without using the remote. This is a 4K set with HDR support and Dolby Digital Plus, and of course built-in Fire connectivity.





Here are some other TV deals...