Awesome Black Friday SSD Deals On Samsung, Crucial And WD Can Save You Up To 60 Percent





Game installs are not exactly shrinking, and even game updates can sometimes require an enormous amount of storage space. There's good news, though—Black Friday is here and it brought with it some delightful discounts on solid state drives. We're talking about savings of up to 60% off the MSRP, with some drives falling to their all-time low.





1TB Samsung 980 Pro. It's on sale for $169.99 at Amazon (save $60), and has never been cheaper. I use the 2TB version in my main PC (also on sale) and can attest it's a zippy SSD. Or as we described it in our review of the Samsung 980 Pro, it's a blazing fast PCIe 4.0 drive. These drives are rated to deliver sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,000MB/s and 5,000MB/s, respectively, and perform especially well at lower queue depths.




