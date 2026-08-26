IKEA’s 9-Piece Xbox Collection Brings Gaming Hardware To Home Decor

IKEA and Microsoft YXSTABY gaming collection - Image: IKEA

Hold on to your Allen keys, Microsoft and IKEA have just unveiled a nine-piece home furnishings lineup called YXSTABY. Unveiled at the Gamescom 2026 show , the collection merges gaming vibes with the living room by turning a recognizable Xbox controller hardware into furniture.





Thumbstick seat - Image: IKEA



Arguably the flagship piece (for us, anyway) has got to be the green and black Xbox controller thumbstick stool. Designed using the original CAD files for accuracy, the stool incorporates a curved base that allows users to tilt and pivot in all directions, just like the real thing. Meanwhile, the seat's surface has the thumbstick’s textured, tessellated edges for extra butt grip.





The collection also features a large D-pad cushion and a stainless-steel tray modeled after the faceted metallic D-pad found on Xbox Elite controllers. To a lesser visual extent, there are rolling side tables with built-in cable management, controller display boxes, and a cantilevered lounge chair equipped with a hidden storage pouch beneath the seat to hold—you guessed it—gamepads out of sight when not in use.





Doesn't the platter design look familiar? - Image: IKEA



According to Carl Ledbetter, Xbox Head of Design, the partnership is a long-standing, implicit connection between the two brands. Ledbetter even revealed that for years, "the piece of furniture that we use as our de facto test for any console design is the Billy bookcase from IKEA," pointing out that both brands design around identical goals of scale, accessibility, and integration into everyday domestic environments.





A D-pad for your D-pad. Who would've thought? - Image: IKEA



Designing the YXSTABY collection required adapting consumer hardware concepts to meet IKEA’s strict flat-pack logistics and assembly constraints. Indeed, standard hardware development ends when a finished console is boxed, but furniture design demanded that these oversized controller elements be easy to ship, construct, and blend naturally into non-gaming spaces





Designers addressed this by incorporating subtle nods for enthusiasts, such as Xbox green stitching along neutral gray and black fabrics, without shouting "hey look, gamer cave." For instance, the ergonomic lounge chair was designed to accommodate two distinct postures: a forward-leaning stance for competitive focus and a reclined position for casual play or reading.





2026 YXSTABY collection - Image: IKEA

