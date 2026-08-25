The Witcher 4 Is CDPR’s Biggest Game Ever And Its Most Ambitious
In a video the company shared on YouTube, joint chief executive officer Michal Nowakowski, says that a team of over 500 people are currently hard at work on the upcoming game, which will have Ciri as the lead for the first time. Not only will the story revolve around a new main character, but Nowakowski says that “this is our biggest, boldest and most ambitious game to date.”
Considering how big the world of The Witcher 3 is then players will have a lot of video game to look forward to, and it’ll be a gorgeous adventure, too. The company gave a sneak peek at the game running in Unreal Engine 5.6 last year, sporting several of the engine’s marquee features such as improved ray tracing, motion movement for characters, and Nanite for Foliage. The best part is that it was all running on a base PlayStation 5 model, meaning the experience should be accessible to a lot of players.
Fans will have to be patient, though, as the game has been given a rather flexible 2028 release window. Of course, with as large and complex as this game is going to be it’s not out of the question that its release date gets pushed back to 2029. In the meantime, fans can satiate their hunger for the world of The Witcher 3 with the game’s upcoming Songs of the Past DLC, which is slated for 2027 and will have a big presence during Gamescom.