Astronomers Spot A Giant Cosmic Furnace So Hot It Defies Every Model We Have





Peering back to about 1.4 billion years after the Big Bang, an international group of researchers has identified a baby galaxy cluster, cataloged as SPT2349-56, that's far hotter and more energetic than current cosmological models allow. Published this week in the Nature journal, the discovery centers on the intracluster medium, or rather, the diffuse gas that fills the space between galaxies. According to standard theory, this gas should be relatively cool and sparse during a cluster’s infancy, only reaching extreme temperatures after billions of years of gravitational collapse and maturation.





Artist's impression of molecular gas in the intracluster medium of SPT2349-56. (Credit: MPIfR/N.Sulzenauer/ALMA)



In short, rather than a slow, orderly assembly, the universe’s largest structures may have undergone rapid bursts of energy injection that fundamentally altered their evolution. This discovery forces a rethink of the timeline for the early universe, suggesting that things like supermassive black holes were already exerting a dominant influence on their environments while the first galaxies were still in their infancy.





Main photo credit: Yuan Lingxiao