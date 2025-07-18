Astronomers Stunned To Witness Birth Of A New Solar System For First Time Ever





In a groundbreaking discovery, astronomers have, for the first time, observed the formation of a new solar system. Using a combination of data from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile and the James Webb Telescope (in the constellation of Sagittarius, 1.0 million miles from Earth), scientists captured detailed images of a young star surrounded by a vast disk of planet-forming gas and minerals.





(Left) Image taken with the ALMA. Two insets show artist’s impressions of molecules of silicon monoxide condensing into solid silicates



This swirling disk, located about 1,300 light years away in the constellation Orion, shows unmistakable signs of planet formation, including spiral arms and gaps within the disk that are believed to be caused by emerging protoplanets. At the heart of this celestial hotbed is a protostar named HOPS 315, which is only a few million years old. The images reveal never-before-seen structures in the surrounding disk, resembling the kind of gravitational interactions that occur as planets begin to coalesce from the cosmic material left over after a star’s birth.

The discovery, published on Nature, is significant not only for its visual confirmation of planetary birth but also for its potential to unravel the mysteries of how solar systems like ours come to be. Co-author Merel van ‘t Hoff, a professor at Purdue University, USA said, "This system is one of the best that we know to actually probe some of the processes that happened in our Solar System."





Until now, astronomers have relied heavily on theoretical models and indirect evidence to understand the earliest phases of planet formation. But these new observations provide a rare, direct view into a process that unfolds over millions of years.

This new discovery (PDF) also raises questions about how common solar system formation might be throughout the universe. If such intricate processes are observable in a relatively nearby region of space, it’s more than likely that new solar systems are forming all around us just waiting to be seen with the right tools.





Photo credits: ALMA(ESO/NAOJ/NRAO