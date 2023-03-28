HP Amps The Eye Candy With Mini-LED Omen Transcend 16 And Revamped Gaming Monitors
HP announced its newest lineup of gaming laptops and monitors at its Amplify Partner Conference 2023. The upcoming lineup has a plethora of options that will surely fit every gamer's wants and needs.
HP Omen Transcend 16 LaptopThe Omen Transcend 16 laptop is designed to not only meet the needs of gamers, but is also ideal for content creators as well. Its mini-LED 240Hz display comes packed with HP's extreme HDR 1000 and has a 5ms response time that will deliver the high-end experience needed for streaming and playing those fast-paced gaming moments. The Omen Transcend 16-inch is also thin and light, making it perfect for gaming and creating on the go.
It can be configured with up to a 13th generation Intel Core i9 CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 that should meet the high demands of content creators on the go. With a profile just 19.9mm thick, HP is touting this as the thinnest (and lightest) Omen ever.
Omen 16 LaptopThe Omen 16 laptop is the most powerful yet. With the option of configuring with up to an Intel Core i9 and NVIDIA RTX 4080, the Omen 16 can surely play all the latest titles at a high frame rate on up to a QHD/240Hz/3ms display. It comes packed with a built-in FHD camera and a privacy shutter, in case you need to jump into a quick work meeting.
With all that power, Omen's Tempest Cooling technology will keep your laptop and fingers cool while playing those highly demanding titles. Its performance is optimized with a new external design and internal thermal re-design.
HP Victus 16 LaptopThe new Victus 16 laptop is HP's midrange gaming option, yet outperforms the last gen Omen 16 by 32% FPS. That blazing-fast performance is obtained with up to an RTX 4070 GPU. Users will experience super smooth gaming with the Omen Dynamic Power and IR Thermopile sensor. Victus also comes coupled with the Omen Gaming Hub.
The Victus 16 has an RGB keyboard and will be available in three choices of colors. HP is keeping up with the environment as well, as the Victus 16 is created with recycled material.
Omen 2023 Gaming MonitorsHP's Omen gaming monitor lineup is just as impressive as its gaming laptops. With a wide range of monitor sizes and resolutions, every gamer will be able to find the perfect fit for their setup.
Omen 24, 27, 27q, 32q, 32c Monitors (165Hz)From a small setup to every gamer's dream play station, there is plenty to choose from in this HP family of monitors. Each of these models comes with a 165Hz refresh rate and low latency and HDR support (Omen 24 excluded). With plug-and-play compatibility with multiple connectivity options, setup will be quick and easy.
All five choices of monitor sizes come complete with an adjustable stand and Omen Gaming Hub support as well.
Omen 27s, 27qs Monitors (240Hz)The Omen 27s and 27qs monitors bring functionality that makes switching from work to play easy and enjoyable. With a 240Hz refresh rate, gamers will enjoy spectacular and smooth visuals. Each has a USB hub to easily expand connectivity.
Both versions come with VESA DisplayHDR 400, aRGB lighting controlled through OLS, and are NVIDIA G-Sync compatible.
Omen 34c Monitor (Content Creation)This 34-inch gaming monitor will have gamers getting lost in new worlds and feeling immersed in the gameplay. With a WQHD ultrawide display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, this monitor is perfect for content creators of all kinds.
If you need a break from a pair of headphones, you can take advantage of the built-in speakers. Volume can be controlled via the Omen Gaming Hub.
Omen 27k Monitor (144Hz)For those who demand the highest resolution while gaming, the Omen 27k is the one. With a 4k resolution, HDMI 2.1, and 144Hz refresh rate, gamers can take advantage of all the power in high-end gaming PCs and next-gen consoles.
As for connectivity, the monitor includes a KVM switch, USB-C, and HDMI 2.1. aRGB is controlled via OLS, and the monitor is NVIDIA G-Sync compatible.
Omen Gaming Hub SoftwareMaking gaming easier is the Omen Gaming Hub Software. Play around with every setting in this one-stop shop for customizing your ecosystem. Make your monitor, any PC, and select accessories work better together in nearly every way possible. From hardware to software enhancements, OGH can elevate gameplay in a super easy and convenient manner.
To find out more about these new products and more, visit the HP website.