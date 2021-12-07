AOC Unveils 43-Inch 4K 144Hz Monitor With HDMI 2.1 For Awesome Big Screen Gaming





Have you outgrown your 23-inch gaming monitor and are ready for something substantially bigger? You have options, and they continue to grow. The newest big screen monitor on the block comes from AOC, which unveiled its 43-inch G4309VX/D gaming monitor in China. Here's hoping the display finds its way to the US market, because on paper this thing is a beast.





Obviously this is a physically large monitor—it's built around a 43-inch VA panel. It is not quite as expansive as the handful of ultra-wide 49-inch displays on the market, and it's not in the same category as those massively large 65-inch BFGD monitors like the Omen X Emperium (they're essentially TVs with gaming chops). But it is still very big.





The G4039VX/D is also brimming with high-end amenities. Chief among them is its rated brightness level—AOC says the panel it is using on this monitor offers up to 720 nits of brightness in SDR mode and 1,100 nits for HDR content, with the monitor also passing muster for VESA's stringent DisplayHDR 1000 certification (which has more criteria than just peak brightness). It also features a 4,000:1 typical contrast ratio (80,000,000:1 dynamic).





A 43-inch monitor begs for a high resolution and this one gets it at 4K (3840x2160). It can also hit up to a 144Hz refresh rate for fast game play. Obviously you will need a burly GPU (ideally a GeForce RTX 3090 ) to push triple-digit framerates at this display's native resolution, but if you have the hardware and/or are playing a less demanding competitive esports title, it is certainly achievable.





Another high point is HDMI 2.1 connectivity . This makes it a great option for the latest generation game consoles, namely the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, as well as the latest Ampere and RDNA 2 graphics cards from NVIDIA and AMD, respectively. There are two them, along with a pair of DisplayPort 1.4a connectors, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.





FreeSync is part of the package too, and if we had to a venture a guess, this will probably end up being a G-Sync Compatible monitor as well. That has not been confirmed, though (we're just speculating on that point).



