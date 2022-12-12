HP Omen 17 Gaming Laptop Breaks Cover Flexing A Mobile GeForce RTX 4090 16GB GPU





Some online retail listings may have cast a clearer light onto NVIDIA’s RTX 40 Laptop GPU plans. PC tech Tweeter momomo_us has shared an image outlining multiple configurations of an updated HP Omen 17 laptop featuring the first Ada Lovelace mobile GPUs. The image, which appears to be a screen capture from a Romanian electronics retailer’s website, shares some GPU details like model name and VRAM quota, but other important GPU specs like core counts and clocks aren’t divulged. Every one of the six laptop configurations also features the charms of the yet to be announced Intel Core i7-13700HX mobile Raptor Lake processor.













Starting with the basics, the new HP Omen 17 is, of course, a 17-inch laptop primarily aimed at gamers, but probably with some appeal to creators too. Some of the configurations offer a 1080p display, and others a 1440p option, but they are 17.3-inch panels with an anti-glare coating. It looks like HP is planning a refresh for CES 2023, if this leak is not a weird practical joke (add salt, just in case). Previous leaks have pointed to laptops coming in the New Year, featuring the twin delights of the RTX40 generation and Raptor Lake family processing. Intel’s Core i7-13700HX is expected to pack 8-P cores and 8-E cores for 16C/24T of processing, and should be able to boost to 5.0 GHz.





Moving onto the most exciting aspect of this leak, it looks like NVIDIA is preparing to simultaneously launch at least four laptop GPUs at the CES 2023. Mobile computing advocates will have a choice between the following GPU configurations in laptops like the HP 17:

GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop with 16GB VRAM

GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop with 12GB VRAM

GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop with 8GB VRAM

GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop with 8GB VRAM









We don’t have any further GPU configuration data, so we don’t know definitively which Ada GPUs these respective laptops use. In a mobile form factor, the top-end SKU is likely to be limited to 175W, and there will be therefore a lot of sacrifices made to the RTX 4090 Laptop (vs desktop) to make it workable. How many cores have been cut, and what base/boost clocks will need to be configured to make these laptop parts practical, remains to be seen.



