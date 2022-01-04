HP Omen Gaming Desktops Bring Liquid Cooled Intel And AMD CPUs, Radeon And RTX GPUs To Striking Designs





It's not a total exaggeration to say that PC gaming is among the main reasons that anyone is buying desktop PCs anymore. This fact hasn't escaped the top-tier OEMs, and so it goes, then, that HP is launching a big pile of new PCs for play at CES 2022 . A couple of new and refreshed Omen desktops, a fancy Omen-branded 4K monitor, and a little Victus desktop comprise the company's gaming system offerings for the new year.

We'll start things off with the flagship Omen 45L desktop. That's not just some cryptic model number; it literally stands for "45 liters," as that's the displacement of this full-sized tower PC. This is pretty much your standard full-size ATX gaming PC, with few surprises, but that's a good thing in this case given that it appears to be built using more-or-less off-the-shelf components.





HP Omen 45L desktop. (click to enlarge)



The Omen 45L is configurable, of course, but the top-end setup ships with an Intel Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU, 64GB of DDR4-3733 memory, a pair of 2TB WD Black M.2 SSDs, and a GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, although if you bleed AMD Red you can instead get it with a Ryzen 9 5900X and a Radeon RX 6700 XT. It includes liquid cooling on the CPU, and an 800W power supply from Cooler Master that HP says passes 80 PLUS Gold certification.









HP Omen 45L ATX case. (click to enlarge)







HP Omen 25L in new white color. (click to enlarge)



HP Victus 15L SFF gaming PCs. (click to enlarge)



Last and likely least (at least for this lineup), we have the "Victus by HP 15L Desktop." Victus, for those out of the loop, is HP's new lifestyle gaming brand. The idea is that Omen will remain for high-end enthusiast products while Victus fills out the range with systems that are still suited for serious gaming, but are both more budget- and design-conscious than the Omen series. Victus launched with a 16" laptop that offered surprisingly solid value for the money earlier this year ; the Victus 15L is the first desktop for the brand.









HP Omen 27u 4K Gaming monitor. (click to enlarge)



Finally, besides the PCs, there's also the all-new Omen 27u gaming monitor. HP has sold monitors under the Omen brand before , and they've always been high-end devices with price tags to match. The 27u is no exception: it's a 27" gaming monitor with an IPS LCD panel in 3840×2160 resolution with a refresh rate up to 144 Hz. The panel is pretty fancy; besides the high resolution and refresh rate, it has rich colors (95% DCI-P3) and a 1ms response time.



