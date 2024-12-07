CATEGORIES
HOT Deals: Microsoft Surface Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ Laptops Are Up To 32% Off

by Paul LillySaturday, December 07, 2024, 09:22 AM EDT
Angled render of a Microsoft Surface Laptop with a Copilot+ logo next to it.
It has taken a few attempts, but Arm is finally starting to hits its stride on Windows, and it's thanks in large part to Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and Plus processors. What's also helped is that Microsoft promoted Snapdragon X Elite/Plus laptops as the first wave of Copilot+ PCs. Don't get us wrong, we're not sounding the death knell for x86 chips (not by a long shot), but these Arm-based laptops do have merit, and they've also been on the market long enough for there to be sales.

Such is the case right now. One example is this Microsoft Surface Laptop that's marked down to $948.99 at Amazon (save $451 over MSRP). That's a not-insignificant 32% price drop and also an all-time low for this model. Usually when we reference MSRP pricing, we point out that street pricing is typically less. That's only partially the case here, as this model had been selling for the full amount the majority of the time, save for some temporary price swings down to $1,1,00 (check out CamelCamelCamel for a look at an item's price history on Amazon).

This is a real discount, in other words. What's at play here is a Surface Laptop with a 13.8-inch touchscreen display touting a 2304x1536 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 600 nits brightness. It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processor, model X1E-80-100, with 12 cores clocked at up to 3.4GHz (along with a 4GHz dual-core boost frequency), 42MB of total cache, and a dedicated NPU capable of 45 TOPS.

Other specs include 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, a 512GB solid state drive (SSD), and a rated battery life of up to 20 hours. If you're ready to give Arm a look on Windows, this is a solid place to start.

Front render of a black Microsoft Surface Laptop on a gray gradient background.

If you want to kick things up a notch and have a bigger budget to get there, then check out this Microsoft Surface Laptop that's on sale for $1,499 at Amazon (save $500.99). It features the same 13.8-inch PixelSense touchscreen with a 2304x1536 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate and the same Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 processor, but it doubles the RAM and storage to 32GB of LPDDR5X and a 1TB SSD, respectively.

We should also mention that the storage is replaceable on both of these model. It simply entails removing a few screws on the bottom panel and then swapping out the M.2 2230 form factor SSD, which are the shorter (in length) type that are commonly found in gaming handhelds.

Here are some more Surface Laptop deals...

Rear angled view of a Microsoft Surface Laptop on a gray gradient background.
