Amazon Is Selling This 85-Inch Sony Bravia TV For An All-Time Low Price At 33% Off





Samsung OLED TV for just $1,599.99 (more than half off the MSRP), and today we're turning our attention to an even bigger Sony model. We've covered a lot of TV deals as of late, which isn't unexpected this time of year—Black Friday saw record online spending , followed by Cyber Monday. Though both events are technically over, the bargains keep rolling in, and that's especially great news if you're in the market for a new television. Yesterday we highlighted a 77-inch(more than half off the MSRP), and today we're turning our attention to an even bigger Sony model.





85-inch Sony Bravia X77L 4K TV that's on sale for $998 at Amazon (save $500). That's 33% off the MSRP, and it's the lowest this TV has ever been. As great as OLED is, not everyone needs or wants to spend a premium on OLED technology, even when it's on sale. That's okay, because if size and price are the two biggest discerning factors, then have a gander at this ginormousthat's on sale for. That's 33% off the MSRP, and it's the lowest this TV has ever been.





This one isn't going to win any image quality awards over the likes of OLED or mini LED models that are on the market. But at this price for this size-class, it's a solid bargain. It's powered by Sony's 4K Processor X1 chip and features Google TV support for smart chores. It also offers up some features for PlayStation 5 console owners, such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode.





That said, it's only a 60Hz display and you don't get variable refresh rate (VRR) support, but you do get an auto low latency mode (ALLM) one one of the HDMI ports.















75-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series, which is on sale for $699.99 at Amazon (save $350). It's still a large TV without being absolutely massive, and is even cheaper. If an 85-inch TV is a bit too big for your liking (or living room setup), then have a look at this, which is on sale for. It's still a large TV without being absolutely massive, and is even cheaper.





Here again, you're looking at a more entry-level option in what has become a supremely crowded market of TV options. However, there are a few bells and whistles despite the low price, including Dolby Vision support (in addition to HDR10 and HLG), an HDMI 2.1 port with eARC (plus three HDMI 2.0 ports), Dolby Audio, and Alexa support for hands-free operation. And of course it boasts Amazon's Fire TV platform.





Here are a few more big screen options that won't break the bank (all of which are under a grand)...







