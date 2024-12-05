CATEGORIES
home News

Google Pixel 9, Samsung S24 Ultra And More Great Phone Deals Up To 44% Off

by Aaron LeongThursday, December 05, 2024, 11:06 AM EDT
hero pixel9
If for some reason you missed the Cyber Monday boat and are on the lookout for a new Android phone, we might be able to help you out. Some of the deals of we have for you range from flagships, to mid-range, and down to budget handsets. So without further ado...

For the cleanest and simplest take on the Android OS, you can't go wrong with Google Pixels. The latest Pixel 9 not only rocks the latest Android 15 (finally), it also carries marked upgrades over the previous generation. Most notably, the compact phone sports a lovely 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED screen with 2,700 max nits plus the Tensor G4 chipset that offers greater efficiency and heat management. It's not a speed demon compared to flagship Snapdragons and Mediateks, but is more than sufficient for day-to-day use, including the powerful Google Gemini AI assistant. 

If you value quality photos and videos, it's also hard to go wrong with any of the Pixels in today's selection. The Pixel 9 sports Google's legendary image processing combined with a 50MP wide-angle, 48MP ultra-wide, and a 10.5MP selfie cam.

s24%20ultra%20(2)

The S25 may just be around the corner, but Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra is still more than a beast for most users. Its specs are befitting of any top-dog premium phone that the South Korean company makes, such as a 6,8-inch QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with 2,600 peak nits, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (overclocked for Samsung) with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

This phone is also considered one of the best for mobile photographers/videographers as well. The camera array consists of a giant 200MP primary shooter, 12MP ultra-wide, 50MP periscope with 5x zoom, and another 10 MP 3x telephoto.

Not to be outdone, we've included a few options from Motorola as well. These devices are all about value without sacrificing things like build quality, design, or performance. Our pick of the lot would be G Stylus 5G especially if you like built-in styluses.

Amazon affiliate links:

Tags:  deals, Samsung, Amazon, Google, galaxy s24, pixel 9
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment