Google Pixel 9, Samsung S24 Ultra And More Great Phone Deals Up To 44% Off
For the cleanest and simplest take on the Android OS, you can't go wrong with Google Pixels. The latest Pixel 9 not only rocks the latest Android 15 (finally), it also carries marked upgrades over the previous generation. Most notably, the compact phone sports a lovely 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED screen with 2,700 max nits plus the Tensor G4 chipset that offers greater efficiency and heat management. It's not a speed demon compared to flagship Snapdragons and Mediateks, but is more than sufficient for day-to-day use, including the powerful Google Gemini AI assistant.
If you value quality photos and videos, it's also hard to go wrong with any of the Pixels in today's selection. The Pixel 9 sports Google's legendary image processing combined with a 50MP wide-angle, 48MP ultra-wide, and a 10.5MP selfie cam.
The S25 may just be around the corner, but Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra is still more than a beast for most users. Its specs are befitting of any top-dog premium phone that the South Korean company makes, such as a 6,8-inch QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with 2,600 peak nits, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (overclocked for Samsung) with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.
This phone is also considered one of the best for mobile photographers/videographers as well. The camera array consists of a giant 200MP primary shooter, 12MP ultra-wide, 50MP periscope with 5x zoom, and another 10 MP 3x telephoto.
Not to be outdone, we've included a few options from Motorola as well. These devices are all about value without sacrificing things like build quality, design, or performance. Our pick of the lot would be G Stylus 5G especially if you like built-in styluses.
Amazon affiliate links:
- Google Pixel 9, 128 GB storage ($642, save $158)
- Google Pixel 9, 256 GB storage ($750, save $150)
- Google Pixel 7a, 128 GB storage ($340, save $161)
- Moto G Stylus 5G, 256 GB storage ($250, save $150)
- Moto G Play, 64 GB storage ($110, save $40)
- Motorola Edge+, 512 GB storage ($450, save $350)
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, 512 GB storage ($1,070, save $350)