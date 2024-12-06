CATEGORIES
Ring Doorbell And Security Camera Deals Up To 40% Off To Deter Porch Pirates

by Paul LillyFriday, December 06, 2024, 10:40 AM EDT
Opening a Ring Battery Doorbell.
Unless you're willing to build a piranha-filled moat around your home and then surround it with barbed wire and wooden spikes, you're not likely to prevent a determined porch pirate from plucking your holiday package right off your doorstep. However, a Ring doorbell or other security camera can at least serve as a possible deterrence against less brazen package thieves. You don't have to spend big on one either, with plenty of models currently on sale.

One of the less expensive options is the Ring Battery Doorbell that's marked down to $59.99 at Amazon (save $40). This is the latest release (2024 model), and the current discount matches its all-time low price, which is great considering that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have both come and gone (with record online spending, no less).

The latest model expands vertical coverage by 66% with the addition of head-to-toe video. As the model name implies, it's battery powered and easy to charge (via USB-C). You can also hard-wire it to your existing doorbell. Other features include motion detection alerts, live video with two-way talk, package alerts, and support for Alexa.

If you want a more fully-featured Ring solution, the Ring Doorbell Plus adds a removable battery back for easy charging, it comes with an interchangeable faceplate and corner kit, and bumps up the resolution to 1536p (versus 1440x1400).

There's also the Battery Doorbell Pro with video prerolls, bird's eye zones, low light sight, dual-band Wi-Fi support, and a few other perks. Both of these upgraded models are on sale as well.
Alro Pro 5S 2K spotlight.

If it's a bigger deterrence you need, a spotlight that serves double-duty as a security camera might do the trick. You can find those on sale too, such as this Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight Camera (2-Pack) that's marked down to $179.99 at Amazon (save $150). That's nearly half off (45%) the MSRP, and you get two of them with this deal.

Notable features include 2K HDR video, color night vision, a 12X zoom, 160-degree field of view, dual-band Wi-Fi support, auto tracking and zoom, full duplex 2-way audio, UV and weather resistance, wire-free installation with up to 8 months of battery life, and the ability to pair these with an Arlo home security system.

Need more or less than a 2-pack? There are other options here as well...
Tags:  deals, security, ring, ring doorbell
