Here’s What To Expect For Xbox Ally Roadmap Updates In The Months Ahead

by Chris HarperSunday, October 19, 2025, 12:01 PM EDT
Following the worldwide launch of the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally handhelds, Microsoft announced some interesting upcoming features for both of the initial models specifically, and for Windows 11 gaming PCs at large. While this launch has been successful, the market is still rife with competition from handhelds like Nintendo Switch 2, Steam Deck, and even discounted handhelds like last-gen ROG Ally (X) and its contemporaries. We've particularly enjoyed our time with the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X, though, so we're excited to see the rollout of further improvements to the experience, and knowing some of those features will be making their way to Windows 11 is good news for gamers in general.

The Xbox Ally devices will getting Default Game Profiles, which will "balance frame rate and energy use for select titles to give players smooth, enjoyable gameplay while extending battery life". While it's unclear if this also extends to in-game graphics settings tweaks, it does sound like a good way to optimize the experience for longer battery life with games that don't need to run the handheld at full throttle. These are expected to roll out "in the coming weeks".


Another upcoming feature intended to "Scale across all Windows devices" is called Advanced Shader Delivery (ASD). Advanced Shader Delivery is similar to Vulkan Shader Pre-Caching, which is one of the Steam Deck's killer features and eliminates initial stuttering by downloading pre-compiled shaders for each game. Microsoft notes that ASD is intended to be usable by all Windows storefronts and games, and when discussing the feature at Gamescom 2025, highlighted how its debut on Xbox Ally handhelds would pave the way for it to improve all Windows handheld gaming experiences. While ASD won't improve baseline performance, it should serve to improve fluidity and first-time play experiences on Xbox Ally handhelds, and it'll be a great addition to other handhelds once it spreads further.

Other features highlighted by Microsoft include some things we already know about or have seen applied to Windows 11 in general, including Xbox App library aggregation, Gaming Copilot, and enhanced controller navigation features. Further down the roadmap for Xbox Ally specifically, users can also expect "enhancements to the docking experience" including AI-powered Auto SR upscaling and Xbox Ally X-exclusive highlight reel captures. The full post is otherwise dedicated to celebrating the full launch of Xbox Ally and providing some starting tips for new owners of the handhelds—but we bid Microsoft and ASUS a hearty congratulations on the successful launch, and hope this is just the beginning of a greater Xbox gaming experience to come.
