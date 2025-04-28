CATEGORIES
GTA 6 Trailer Hits 2 New Milestones As 2nd Trailer Rumors Swirl

by Zak KillianMonday, April 28, 2025, 02:55 PM EDT
The hype around Grand Theft Auto VI continues to reach absurd new heights, as the game's one and only trailer has now smashed past 250 million views on YouTube, alongside over 1 million comments. For a relatively short teaser with no real gameplay footage, those numbers are basically unheard-of, and just further proof that GTA 6 is on track to be one of the most anticipated game launches in history. With no second trailer or real new info from Rockstar since last December, the frenzy only continues to build.

Rockstar, for its part, has at least confirmed that GTA 6 is still on track to release sometime this year, though the company has offered no more specific date beyond that. The general consensus among fans and analysts is that late fall 2025 is the likeliest window, barring any last-minute delays. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has been on record promising that GTA 6 will be "extraordinary, and worth waiting for"—a sentiment that, so far, most fans seem ready to believe. Zelnick recently told Bloomberg that the company is intentionally keeping quiet for now, believing it's better to ramp up marketing closer to the actual launch.

gta6 stripclub

Given that, Redditor /u/FarerSpreal's speculation that Rockstar might drop Trailer 2 at Gamescom makes sense. Gamescom will take place in August, and that would likely be just a couple of months before the hypothetical release date. The Redditor explains that Rockstar "loves controlling the hype, making sure that when [it] finally drops something, everyone is looking at just that. So no dumb hints or mini updates; no leaks that weren't planned."

That said, the stakes are extremely high. We've previously reported that multiple industry analysts think a delay into 2026 could cause a major ripple effect across the gaming sector, with a lot of companies currently planning their fall and holiday releases around GTA 6's expected drop. There's already chatter about launch plans, too: Corsair's VP of Finance, Ronald van Veen, recently suggested in an earnings call that the console version should hit in fall 2025, with a PC version following in early 2026. If that's true, it would be a much shorter gap between console and PC releases than Rockstar usually sticks to—a hopeful sign for PC players sick of multi-year waits.


Meanwhile, pricing speculation is heating up. Gaming research firm Epyllion believes GTA 6 will carry a premium price tag somewhere between $80 and $100. While that might have sounded wild a year ago, the recent confirmation that Nintendo Switch 2 first-party titles will be priced at $80 digital and $90 physical makes the idea a lot more plausible. Rockstar's scale and ambition could easily justify a bump into that higher bracket. In the meantime, while we all wait for more official info (and hopefully Trailer 2 sometime soon), don't miss our article where we outlined six critical upgrades we'd like to see for GTA Online in its next-gen form.

