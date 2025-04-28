GTA 6 Trailer Hits 2 New Milestones As 2nd Trailer Rumors Swirl
Rockstar, for its part, has at least confirmed that GTA 6 is still on track to release sometime this year, though the company has offered no more specific date beyond that. The general consensus among fans and analysts is that late fall 2025 is the likeliest window, barring any last-minute delays. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has been on record promising that GTA 6 will be "extraordinary, and worth waiting for"—a sentiment that, so far, most fans seem ready to believe. Zelnick recently told Bloomberg that the company is intentionally keeping quiet for now, believing it's better to ramp up marketing closer to the actual launch.
Given that, Redditor /u/FarerSpreal's speculation that Rockstar might drop Trailer 2 at Gamescom makes sense. Gamescom will take place in August, and that would likely be just a couple of months before the hypothetical release date. The Redditor explains that Rockstar "loves controlling the hype, making sure that when [it] finally drops something, everyone is looking at just that. So no dumb hints or mini updates; no leaks that weren't planned."
That said, the stakes are extremely high. We've previously reported that multiple industry analysts think a delay into 2026 could cause a major ripple effect across the gaming sector, with a lot of companies currently planning their fall and holiday releases around GTA 6's expected drop. There's already chatter about launch plans, too: Corsair's VP of Finance, Ronald van Veen, recently suggested in an earnings call that the console version should hit in fall 2025, with a PC version following in early 2026. If that's true, it would be a much shorter gap between console and PC releases than Rockstar usually sticks to—a hopeful sign for PC players sick of multi-year waits.