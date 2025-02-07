GTA 6 Publisher Issues Promising Update On Most Anticipated Game Of 2025





With the first (and still only) official Grand Theft Auto VI trailer sitting pretty with nearly 239 million views, 12 million 'likes', and nearly a million comments, it could be argued that the next GTA installment is not only the most anticipated game of 2025, but perhaps even of all time. That's a separate topic, but the fact that it's even in the discussion makes Take-Two Interactive's latest update on the game's release all the more notable.





As part of its latest earnings report, publisher Take-Two Interactive made numerous references to GTA 6 coming out later this year.









"Looking ahead, this calendar year is shaping up to be one of the strongest ever for Take-Two, as Sid Meier’s Civilization VII launched in Early Access today, with the official launch on February 11th , and we also plan to release Mafia: The Old Country in the Summer, Grand Theft Auto VI in the Fall, and Borderlands 4 before year-end," Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick stated during and earnings call.







Why does this matter, especially since we already knew that the plan was to launch GTA VI this year? For one, it's a confirmation that the hotly-anticipated game remains on track, which is never a given, especially for a title of this status. Delays are not the least bit uncommon in the gaming industry, no matter how big and ambitious or small and modest an upcoming release might be.





Secondly, the statement (along with several more references to a Fall release) is part of Take-Two Interactive's earnings report, so it can be argued that it carries bit more weight. Take-Two's brass is speaking to investors, not the public (not directly, anyway), and knowingly misleading investors can have legal implications.









That's not to say a delay can't or definitely won't happen. In an interview with IGN ahead of the earnings release, Straus admitted "there's always a risk of slippage," but said Take-Two feels "really good" about the planned Fall release time frame.





"Look, I think the game is eagerly anticipated both internally and externally. We know that Rockstar seeks perfection. I never claim success before it occurs. I'm fond of saying arrogance is the enemy of continued success, so we're all running scared and looking over our shoulders and we know that the competition is not asleep. Our whole organization is super excited," Straus added.





Unfortunately, while the latest earnings release is heavy on comments (PDF) stating GTA 6 is on track to launch this Fall, it's light (read: nonexistent) on a PC release. History tells us there will be a PC port at some point, but it is anyone's guess how long it might take. The current installment—Grand Theft Auto V—came out on console on September 17, 2013. It didn't release to PC until a year and half later, on April 14, 2015.





If Rockstar and Take-Two follow that same blueprint, it could be late 2026 or even sometime in 2027 before GTA 6 lands on PC. Let's hope not.

