Take-Two CEO Promises GTA 6 Will Be Extraordinary And Worth The Wait
When asked to describe how the game is shaping up, Zelnick says that it’s going to be “extraordinary, [and] worth waiting for.” There has been a lot of discussion about whether or not GTA VI can deliver a gaming experience that matches the never-ending hype surrounding it. Many gamers, however, believe that it will be a bigger, better version of GTA V, but won’t be revolutionary. Although it seems as if Zelnick is implying that gamers can look forward to something more than just a marginal update.
Another interesting tidbit from this interview revolved around the success of GTA V alongside GTA Online, which has managed to sell 205 million copies. Zelnick revealed that the company was surprised by the success of the game’s online mode. It didn’t even have a virtual currency as part of the plan when it initially launched, which is now a big driver of revenue for Take-Two.
Of course, AI also managed to come up during the conversation. Zelnick seems to fall into the same school of thought as Sony co-CEO Hermen Hulst, believing that AI will be more useful as a tool for creative developers than outright replacing them. This should be heartening to hear for many of those who currently work in the game industry, and for those who want to make a career in the future.
Gamers won’t have to wait too much longer to get their hands on the “extraordinary” GTA VI. As the game is currently slated for release sometime this year.