GTA 6 Anticipation Builds As Latest Leak Reveals A Surprise Character





Rockstar Games has said literally nothing about the next GTA title aside from that it is under development. Everything we think we know about the game has come from leaks, and almost all of the available information actually originates from the massive leak last September. Given when the leak happened and the fact that it happened at all , a lot of that information is likely to change before the game actually ships.









While wrapping up that information, Rockstar Universe says that "an internal source" has leaked that, for the first time in GTA history, a minor will be present in the game. The character—who isn't given a name by Rockstar Universe—is supposedly Lucia's child, and apparently the youngun will play a major role in the storyline, which has interesting implications for said story.









Very few games have allowed players to assume the role of a minor, and an even smaller proportion of those allow the underaged characters to engage in violent or criminal acts. One notable example was live service title Warframe , but perhaps fearing pushback, that game retconned its underage protagonists to be late teens instead. Grand Theft Auto as a series is no stranger to controversy, and if any game series were going to attempt something like this, we could see it being GTA. Perhaps GTA 6 will include an epilogue where you play Lucia's kid.









Some folks think that because the company was originally founded on December 1st, that'll be the day. We're not so optimistic , but either way, it means we don't have more than a month or so to wait before we know the first official details about GTA 6.





Unofficial (but gorgeous) GTA VI logo in top image created by Loopinnu on DeviantArt.

