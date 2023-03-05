Grand Theft Auto 6 Fan Footage Shows Unreal Engine 5 Driven Vice City Splendor
Various pieces of Grand Theft Auto 6 news has been circulating lately, with a variety of leaks and information hitting the web. For example, just yesterday we learned that famed rapper 50 Cent might play a role in the next -- as yet unannounced -- installment of the GTA series. However, fans are growing tired of waiting and have begun to come up with thier own GTA 6 content to tide themselves over.
Posted to YouTube earlier this week, creator TeaserPlay envisioned the Grand Theft Auto 6 world in Unreal Engine 5. Based on prior leaks and information about the game, the technical or concept demo shows a part of what could be Vice City, as we follow a female character walking and driving around. You can check out the full demo below. It is pretty slick looking save for a few minor things.
Interestingly, this is not the first time we have seen fan content for GTA 6, but it is one of the more recent and diverse creations. In any event, fans seem to be chomping at the bit for new GTA news, but Rockstar is keeping its cards close to the vest. Sadly, this is likely due in part to the leaks that happened in 2022, whereafter Rockstar seemed to hold onto any information in an effort to control the narrative around the game. Despite this, there still have been numerous leaks showing off new characters, a bit of the game world, and some of the tech for making GTA 6.
At the end of the day, we hope it won’t be too long before we get some official GTA 6 news, as there has been speculation of a 2024 or 2025 launch. Realistically, that is not all that far off anymore, so stay tuned as we keep our eyes peeled for any new GTA 6 announcements or information.