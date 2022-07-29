GTA 6 Fan Made 4K Concept Trailer Rendered In Unreal Engine 5 Is Drop Dead Gorgeous





Rockstar Games can't release Grand Theft Auto VI fast enough, though as we eagerly (and impatiently) await for the next installment in the long-running GTA franchise, fan made trailers have us drooling at what the actual product could look like. The latest one comes from TeaserPlay, which used Unreal Engine 5 to render several different locations in stunning detail.





The actual game isn't likely to use UE5. Rumor has it that Rockstar Games is leaning on its own proprietary RAGE9 graphics engine , and that's both plausible and, in our opinion, very likely to be true. TeaserPlay acknowledges this in the description to its concept trailer, suggesting it wanted to render several possible locations in UE5 so we'd have something to compare with down the line.





Check it out below...









In the order they appear, the trailer showcases Vice City, San Fierro, Las Venturas, and Liberty City. The shots inside what appears to be a high-rise apartment complex in Las Venturas look especially crisp as the camera pans over a carpet and into a kitchen island with some veggies and pasta in the background, though it's far from the only scene that stands out.





"I/we use the most powerful features of Unreal Engine, such as ray tracing, lumen, nanite [virtualized geometry], screen ppace reflections, and MetaHuman so that the graphics are as close as possible to a next-gen sandbox game," TeaserPlay states.





There are a ton of leaks and rumors surrounding GTA 6. One of the more recent ones suggest there will be at least two playable protagonists , one of which is a Latina woman. The franchise hasn't featured a playable female character in a long time.





Rockstar Games has been rather short on details for the next installment, though it has at least confirmed that GTA 6 is in development.





"With the unprecedented longevity of GTA V, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series," the devloper shared in a blog post last February. "With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered—and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway."





No release date has been mentioned, though Rockstar Games will share its next earnings report in early August. It's possible we will get an update at that time.

