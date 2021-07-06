Latest GTA 6 Rumors Allege Vice City Return But Its Release Date Is Another Question

It seems like we have been hearing rumors about Grand Theft Auto 6 since the beginning of time, though in reality, it has only been almost that long. If you were hoping for some clarity with a release finally being around the bend, well, brace yourself—we could be in for several more years of rumors, not just weeks or even months.





Naturally, the folks at Rockstar Games are not offering up any juicy tidbits about the inevitable release. So everything we know, or think we know, has come by way of leaks and rumors. To that end, multiple leakers are reporting that GTA 6 might not come out until 2024 or even sometime 2025. As things stand right now, YouTuber Tom Henderson says the next version of GTA is very early in development





Henderson notes that, historically, he has not been associated with GTA leaks (he's been more plugged into the Battlefield scene), but the information he shared in a YouTube video is based on what he has heard from multiple sources. He is not the only one that is hearing GTA 6 is still several years away from being released, either.











Given the success of GTA Online, it seems Rockstar Games might not be in a rush to push out another major release. At the same time, it's said the developer is focusing "very heavily on employee well being," which in part means avoiding the crunch that precedes a game's release. However, there is at least one other factor at play as well.





It's said GTA 6 will launch on PC and the latest generation game consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S). By taking its time in releasing GTA 6, Rockstar Games will have a much wider audience of compatible console owners to drum up sales. And while not mentioned, the same could be true in the PC space, as hopefully discrete GPUs will be plentiful again by the the time GTA 6 arrives.





As for the setting, Henderson says GTA 6 will in fact mark a return to Vice City. Rockstar Games may opt to add more locations to the map over time (post launch), but it looks like a modern take on Vice City is headed to the GTA universe.



