Wild Study Claims Gravity Is Proof The Universe Is A Big Computer Simulation

File this one under "fun to think about, probably not changing your day job": a new study just dropped that suggests gravity itself might be the smoking gun that our entire universe is one big computational simulation. Yep, we're talking simulation theory again — the idea that reality is just a very elaborate piece of code running on some cosmic mainframe. And this time, the argument isn't philosophical navel-gazing or sci-fi speculation, but a physics paper with some serious math under the hood.

The study, published in AIP Advances by physicist Melvin Vopson, leans on something called the "second law of infodynamics" — basically, a rule that says information entropy (a measure of randomness or disorder in information) tends to decrease in isolated systems. That sounds like the opposite of the second law of thermodynamics , which says physical entropy tends to increase, but stay with us.





Vopson argues that in an informational universe, things like matter and motion exist in a kind of cosmic database, and gravity shows up as a kind of data optimization routine. Matter clumps together not because of some innate force, but because it makes the "simulation" easier to compute.





To make his case, Vopson walks through how you can derive Newton's law of gravity from information theory alone. In his model, space is made of tiny discrete cells (think pixels), each holding a bit of information. When you scatter particles in this pixelated space, the information entropy goes up. But if the particles move toward each other and merge, entropy drops. The result? An emergent attractive force that just happens to look exactly like gravity.