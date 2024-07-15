CATEGORIES
GTA VI Trailer Hits An Incredible 200M Views In 7 Months As Excitement Builds

by Alan VelascoMonday, July 15, 2024, 02:40 PM EDT
grand theft auto vi hero
Despite the news that Grand Theft Auto 6 has hit some snags during its development, excitement for the game hasn’t died down. The reveal trailer that debuted in December of last year continues to rack up views, recently hitting the 200 million mark.

Grand Theft Auto continues to remain relevant and popular thanks to the wild success of Grand Theft Auto Online. The multiplayer mode arrived alongside Grand Theft Auto 5 back in 2013, but has remained popular thanks to the Content Creator toolset and all of the heist modes Rockstar has added over the years. Moreover, players have taken to Twitch to stream roleplaying sessions with their created characters, enabling the online mode to be one of the most popular categories on the game streaming service.

grand theft auto vi body

For now, there’s no indication as to when the next trailer might hit. The most likely timeline is towards the end of the year to keep the next installment in people’s minds, as the folks at Rockstar keep working on getting the game to the finish line. In the meantime, the company might be providing screenshots taken in real time from within the game sometime soon, the same way it did with Red Dead Redemption 2. This might serve to tide fans over until the next trailer drops.

Grand Theft Auto 6’s debut trailer hitting this milestone with YouTube views is good news for the gaming industry, as it’s pinning hopes on this game turning things around for other developers and publishers -- a rising tid lifts all boats.
