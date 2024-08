Google's Entire Pixel 9 Family Unveiled With Pixel Watch 3 And Pixel Buds 2 Pro

Three Flat Phones: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL

Processing and 5G Platform Google Tensor G4

Display Pixel 9: 6.3-inch 1080 x 2424 OLED 60-120Hz

Pixel 9 Pro: 6.3-inch 1280 x 2856 LTPO OLED 1-120Hz

Pixel 9 Pro XL: 6.8-inch 1344 x 2992 LTPO OLED 1-120Hz Memory Pixel 9: Pixel 9 Pro: Pixel 9 Pro XL: Pixel 9: 12GB

Pixel 9 Pro: 16GB

Pixel 9 Pro XL: 16GB Pixel 9: 12GBPixel 9 Pro: 16GBPixel 9 Pro XL: 16GB Storage Pixel 9: 128GB, 256GB

Pixel 9 Pro: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Pixel 9 Pro XL: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear-Facing Cameras Pixel 9: 50MP wide, 48MP Ultrawide

Pixel 9 Pro: 50MP wide, 48MP Ultrawide, 48MP 5x telephoto

Pixel 9 Pro XL: 50MP wide, 48MP Ultrawide, 48MP 5x telephoto Front-Facing Cameras Pixel 9: 10.5MP

Pixel 9 Pro: 42MP

Pixel 9 Pro XL: 42MP Video Recording 4K60 (all), 8K cloud upscaling (Pro) Battery Pixel 9: 4700mAh, fast wired charging, wireless charging (qi)

Pixel 9 Pro: 4700mAh, fast wired charging, wireless charging (qi)

Pixel 9 Pro XL: 5060mAh, fast wired charging, wireless charging (qi) OS Android 14

Dimensions Pixel 9: 152.8 height x 72.0 width x 8.5 depth (mm)

Pixel 9 Pro: 152.8 height x 72.0 width x 8.5 depth (mm)

Pixel 9 Pro XL: 162.8 height x 76.6 width x 8.5 depth (mm) Weight Pixel 9: 198g

Pixel 9 Pro: 199g

Pixel 9 Pro XL: 221g Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, UWB (pro phones only), USB-C, 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave)

Colors Pixel 9: Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony

Pixel 9 Pro: Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz

Pixel 9 Pro XL: Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz Pricing Pixel 9: $799

Pixel 9 Pro: $999

Pixel 9 Pro XL: $1,099

Second-Gen Foldable: Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Processing and 5G Platform Google Tensor G4

Display External: 6.3-inch 1080 x 2424 OLED 60-120Hz

Internal: 8-inch 2076 x 2152 OLED 1-120Hz Memory 16GB

Storage 256, 512GB

Rear-Facing Cameras 48MP wide, 10.5MP ultrawide w/AF, 10.8MP 5x telephoto Front-Facing Cameras 10MP (internal and external)

Video Recording 4K60 Battery 4650 mAh, fast wired charging, wireless charging (qi)

OS Android 14

Dimensions Unfolded: 155.2 height x 150.2 width x 5.1 depth (mm)

Folded: 155.2 height x 77.1 width x 10.5 depth (mm)

Weight 257 grams Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, UWB, USB-C, 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave)

Colors Obsidian, Porcelain Pricing $1,799

Pixel Buds Pro 2 And Pixel Watch 3

Google has historically announced its new Android hardware in October, even if it didn't have much new to show . For instance, in 2020 it released the solitary Pixel 5, a basic mid-range phone—but 2024 is the polar opposite. Google has moved up its Pixel unveiling , and the company has a cornucopia of new hardware announcements. There are not one, not two, not three, but four new Pixel phones coming, plus earbuds and a smartwatch. It's a good time to be a Pixel fan..Google's Pixel series has long included a smaller, more modest phone alongside a larger and more capable model. We still get those devices in 2024—the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL . However, there's now a smaller premium model, dubbed the Pixel 9 Pro. All three of Google's flat phones adopt the same revamped design language with flatter sides and a floating camera module on the back—say goodbye to the trademark Pixel camera visor. The frames are aluminum (no titanium option like Apple or Samsung) with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back.These phones share more than just a design language, though. They also sport the new Google Tensor G4 chip, and Google promises a big jump in AI processing. The G4 can reach 45 tokens per second, which allows these phones to run the Gemini Nano model locally. Interestingly, Google has opted to set aside an undisclosed amount of RAM to keep Gemini Nano in memory, along with some other "AI" features tied to the camera, keyboard, and other system components. Google says this makes the phone faster even though it would reduce the amount of RAM available to other apps.These phones will ship with Android 14 with a quick update to Android 15 planned when it's available. They also get the customary seven years of OS and security updates as other recent Pixel phones. They support satellite SOS, too. That's a first for Android devices after Snapdragon Satellite fell through.The Pixel 9 and 9 Pro have 6.3-inch Actua OLED screens, but the resolutions are different. The base model Pixel is 1080 x 2424, but the Pro steps up to 1280 x 2856 with LTPO for better efficiency. The Pixel 9 Pro XL has the biggest, highest-resolution screen at 6.8 inches and 1344 x 2992 with LTPO. All three models have 120Hz refresh rates, and the Pro phones have a peak brightness of 3000 nits. The regular Pixel 9 is still respectable at 2700 nits. The phones also have ultrasonic fingerprint sensors under the display, an upgrade from the optical sensors on older Pixels.The camera setup is the other big differentiator for this year's Pixels. The Pixel 9 has a 50MP primary and a new 48MP ultrawide sensor with autofocus for macro shots. The Pro phones include those same cameras, but they add a 48MP 5x zoom lens, which Google is keen to point out enables up to 30x "Super Res Zoom" sharpened with AI. The Pixel 9 has a 10.5MP selfie camera, but the Pro phones get a better 42MP shooter. All the selfie cameras have autofocus this year.Pricing and availability is somewhat of a mixed bag. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL will begin shipping on August 22, with prices starting at $799 and $1,099, respectively. That's $100 more than last year's phones. The Pixel 9 Pro will ship at some point in September (no specific date is available right now) for $999.Google's 2024 Pixel lineup also includes its second-gen foldable , which is confusingly called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Unlike last year's Google foldable, this one shares the same design language as the flat Pixel phones, so the naming makes sense in that respect at least.Last year's Pixel Fold had an impressively slim profile, but it didn't open flat. Google fixed that with the Pro 9 Fold, and it's still (allegedly) the thinnest foldable in the world at 5.1mm thick when open. That's just a little more than the non-folding Pixel 9 Pro XL. It's made of the same aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 as well. However, Google says the hinge itself is made of a "multi-alloy steel" for better durability.The outer screen is 6.3 inches at 1080 x 2424 with a 120Hz refresh rate, just like the Pixel 9. The inner screen steps up to an 8-inch 2076 x 2152 OLED, featuring LTPO technology for a better 1-120Hz refresh rate. The 2700 nits of brightness doesn't quite match the other Pixel Pro phones, but it is still respectable.The camera setup is situated between the standard and Pro flat Pixels—there are three sensors, but none of them are as good as the Pro phones. The primary is a 48MP sensor, and the Ultrawide steps down to 10.5MP, but it does still have autofocus. The 5x telephoto lens has a smaller 10.8MP sensor, so the maximum AI zoom is 20x instead of 30x. There are selfie cameras in the outer and internal screens, both 10MP.Inside, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold shares almost everything with the flat Pixels, including the Tensor G4 chip, support for on-device Gemini Nano, and Satellite SOS. The battery capacity might be a little problematicthouhg, with a total capacity is 4650mAh, smaller than even the Pixel 9 battery. On the other hand, that's a little larger than the battery in Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 . Google says its new foldable has more than a day of battery life like the other Pixel 9 phones.This phone is going to be a tougher sell at $1,799, but at least this one hasn't gotten more expensive compared to last year. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will ship on September 4.Google's new Pixel hardware extends beyond phones. There are also new wearables, including the long-awaited Pixel Buds Pro 2 and the Pixel Watch 3, which finally comes in different sizes.It's been two years since the Pixel Buds Pro debuted, but the sequel will ship on September 26 for $229. Google says the design has been refined with comfort in mind. It claims to have used 45 million ear-scanning data points to optimize the design. The Buds Pro 2 are 27% smaller while retaining the overall shape of the Buds Pro, but adding a stabilizer for a more secure fit.Inside, the Buds Pro 2 have large 11mm drivers and a custom audio chip called Tensor A1. Google claims it "processes audio 90 times faster than the speed of sound," whatever that means. They also integrate with Pixel phones to support Clear Calling, and Spatial Audio. They connect to the Google Find my Device network as well.Finally, we have the Pixel Watch 3 . Unlike past incarnations, which only came in 41mm sizes , the Pixel Watch 3 has a 41mm option along with a larger 45mm. If you're familiar with the last two watches, these will look familiar. Google's new Wear OS 5 watches have the same curvy chassis and prominent crown button.The cases for both models are aluminum, with no titanium option. The screens are covered with Gorilla Glass 5, and both models have less bezel around the display, which will be a nice visual upgrade over the previous watches. The new Actua displays on these watches can reach 2000 nits of brightness for improved outdoor visibility too.Google says there are new fitness experiences on the Pixel Watch 3, powered by Fitbit. There are new workout routines and cardio load tracking, plus you also get the Fitbit readiness score for free. That used to be behind the premium subscription paywall. The Fitbit app can also give you a daily morning brief that tracks your heart rate variability, breathing, and blood oxygen. It even tells you the weather to help plan your morning workout.Inside, the watches both run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chip (SW5100). The smaller watch has a 306mAh battery, which is the same as last year's watch. The 45mm steps up to a 420mAh cell. In both cases, Google promises a day of battery life, give or take. There's a battery saver mode that can eke out 36 hours from both watches.The Pixel Watch 3 ships on September 10 in both Bluetooth and LTE variants. The Bluetooth models are $349 (41mm) and $399 (45mm). For LTE, you're looking at $449 (41mm) and $499 (45mm). In the case of the 41mm model, these prices are $50 higher than last year, and the Pixel Watch 2 was already a bit spendy. The Pixel Watch 3 is now the same price as Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6.