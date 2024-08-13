Google's Entire Pixel 9 Family Unveiled With Pixel Watch 3 And Pixel Buds 2 Pro
Three Flat Phones: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XLGoogle's Pixel series has long included a smaller, more modest phone alongside a larger and more capable model. We still get those devices in 2024—the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL. However, there's now a smaller premium model, dubbed the Pixel 9 Pro. All three of Google's flat phones adopt the same revamped design language with flatter sides and a floating camera module on the back—say goodbye to the trademark Pixel camera visor. The frames are aluminum (no titanium option like Apple or Samsung) with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back.
|Processing and 5G Platform
|Google Tensor G4
|Display
|Pixel 9: 6.3-inch 1080 x 2424 OLED 60-120Hz
Pixel 9 Pro: 6.3-inch 1280 x 2856 LTPO OLED 1-120Hz
Pixel 9 Pro XL: 6.8-inch 1344 x 2992 LTPO OLED 1-120Hz
|Memory
|
Pixel 9 Pro: 16GB
Pixel 9 Pro XL: 16GB Pixel 9: 12GB
|Storage
|Pixel 9: 128GB, 256GB
Pixel 9 Pro: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Pixel 9 Pro XL: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|Rear-Facing Cameras
|Pixel 9: 50MP wide, 48MP Ultrawide
Pixel 9 Pro: 50MP wide, 48MP Ultrawide, 48MP 5x telephoto
Pixel 9 Pro XL: 50MP wide, 48MP Ultrawide, 48MP 5x telephoto
|Front-Facing Cameras
|Pixel 9: 10.5MP
Pixel 9 Pro: 42MP
Pixel 9 Pro XL: 42MP
|Video Recording
|4K60 (all), 8K cloud upscaling (Pro)
|Battery
|Pixel 9: 4700mAh, fast wired charging, wireless charging (qi)
Pixel 9 Pro: 4700mAh, fast wired charging, wireless charging (qi)
Pixel 9 Pro XL: 5060mAh, fast wired charging, wireless charging (qi)
|OS
|Android 14
|Dimensions
|Pixel 9: 152.8 height x 72.0 width x 8.5 depth (mm)
Pixel 9 Pro: 152.8 height x 72.0 width x 8.5 depth (mm)
Pixel 9 Pro XL: 162.8 height x 76.6 width x 8.5 depth (mm)
|Weight
|Pixel 9: 198g
Pixel 9 Pro: 199g
Pixel 9 Pro XL: 221g
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, UWB (pro phones only), USB-C, 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave)
|Colors
|Pixel 9: Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony
Pixel 9 Pro: Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz
Pixel 9 Pro XL: Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz
|Pricing
|Pixel 9: $799
Pixel 9 Pro: $999
Pixel 9 Pro XL: $1,099
These phones share more than just a design language, though. They also sport the new Google Tensor G4 chip, and Google promises a big jump in AI processing. The G4 can reach 45 tokens per second, which allows these phones to run the Gemini Nano model locally. Interestingly, Google has opted to set aside an undisclosed amount of RAM to keep Gemini Nano in memory, along with some other "AI" features tied to the camera, keyboard, and other system components. Google says this makes the phone faster even though it would reduce the amount of RAM available to other apps.
These phones will ship with Android 14 with a quick update to Android 15 planned when it's available. They also get the customary seven years of OS and security updates as other recent Pixel phones. They support satellite SOS, too. That's a first for Android devices after Snapdragon Satellite fell through.
The Pixel 9 and 9 Pro have 6.3-inch Actua OLED screens, but the resolutions are different. The base model Pixel is 1080 x 2424, but the Pro steps up to 1280 x 2856 with LTPO for better efficiency. The Pixel 9 Pro XL has the biggest, highest-resolution screen at 6.8 inches and 1344 x 2992 with LTPO. All three models have 120Hz refresh rates, and the Pro phones have a peak brightness of 3000 nits. The regular Pixel 9 is still respectable at 2700 nits. The phones also have ultrasonic fingerprint sensors under the display, an upgrade from the optical sensors on older Pixels.
The camera setup is the other big differentiator for this year's Pixels. The Pixel 9 has a 50MP primary and a new 48MP ultrawide sensor with autofocus for macro shots. The Pro phones include those same cameras, but they add a 48MP 5x zoom lens, which Google is keen to point out enables up to 30x "Super Res Zoom" sharpened with AI. The Pixel 9 has a 10.5MP selfie camera, but the Pro phones get a better 42MP shooter. All the selfie cameras have autofocus this year.
Second-Gen Foldable: Pixel 9 Pro FoldGoogle's 2024 Pixel lineup also includes its second-gen foldable, which is confusingly called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Unlike last year's Google foldable, this one shares the same design language as the flat Pixel phones, so the naming makes sense in that respect at least.
Last year's Pixel Fold had an impressively slim profile, but it didn't open flat. Google fixed that with the Pro 9 Fold, and it's still (allegedly) the thinnest foldable in the world at 5.1mm thick when open. That's just a little more than the non-folding Pixel 9 Pro XL. It's made of the same aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 as well. However, Google says the hinge itself is made of a "multi-alloy steel" for better durability.
|Processing and 5G Platform
|Google Tensor G4
|Display
|External: 6.3-inch 1080 x 2424 OLED 60-120Hz
Internal: 8-inch 2076 x 2152 OLED 1-120Hz
|Memory
|16GB
|Storage
|256, 512GB
|Rear-Facing Cameras
|48MP wide, 10.5MP ultrawide w/AF, 10.8MP 5x telephoto
|Front-Facing Cameras
|10MP (internal and external)
|Video Recording
|4K60
|Battery
|4650 mAh, fast wired charging, wireless charging (qi)
|OS
|Android 14
|Dimensions
|Unfolded: 155.2 height x 150.2 width x 5.1 depth (mm)
Folded: 155.2 height x 77.1 width x 10.5 depth (mm)
|Weight
|257 grams
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, UWB, USB-C, 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave)
|Colors
|Obsidian, Porcelain
|Pricing
|$1,799
The outer screen is 6.3 inches at 1080 x 2424 with a 120Hz refresh rate, just like the Pixel 9. The inner screen steps up to an 8-inch 2076 x 2152 OLED, featuring LTPO technology for a better 1-120Hz refresh rate. The 2700 nits of brightness doesn't quite match the other Pixel Pro phones, but it is still respectable.
Inside, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold shares almost everything with the flat Pixels, including the Tensor G4 chip, support for on-device Gemini Nano, and Satellite SOS. The battery capacity might be a little problematicthouhg, with a total capacity is 4650mAh, smaller than even the Pixel 9 battery. On the other hand, that's a little larger than the battery in Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6. Google says its new foldable has more than a day of battery life like the other Pixel 9 phones.
This phone is going to be a tougher sell at $1,799, but at least this one hasn't gotten more expensive compared to last year. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will ship on September 4.
Pixel Buds Pro 2 And Pixel Watch 3Google's new Pixel hardware extends beyond phones. There are also new wearables, including the long-awaited Pixel Buds Pro 2 and the Pixel Watch 3, which finally comes in different sizes.
It's been two years since the Pixel Buds Pro debuted, but the sequel will ship on September 26 for $229. Google says the design has been refined with comfort in mind. It claims to have used 45 million ear-scanning data points to optimize the design. The Buds Pro 2 are 27% smaller while retaining the overall shape of the Buds Pro, but adding a stabilizer for a more secure fit.
Inside, the Buds Pro 2 have large 11mm drivers and a custom audio chip called Tensor A1. Google claims it "processes audio 90 times faster than the speed of sound," whatever that means. They also integrate with Pixel phones to support Clear Calling, and Spatial Audio. They connect to the Google Find my Device network as well.
Finally, we have the Pixel Watch 3. Unlike past incarnations, which only came in 41mm sizes, the Pixel Watch 3 has a 41mm option along with a larger 45mm. If you're familiar with the last two watches, these will look familiar. Google's new Wear OS 5 watches have the same curvy chassis and prominent crown button.
The cases for both models are aluminum, with no titanium option. The screens are covered with Gorilla Glass 5, and both models have less bezel around the display, which will be a nice visual upgrade over the previous watches. The new Actua displays on these watches can reach 2000 nits of brightness for improved outdoor visibility too.
Google says there are new fitness experiences on the Pixel Watch 3, powered by Fitbit. There are new workout routines and cardio load tracking, plus you also get the Fitbit readiness score for free. That used to be behind the premium subscription paywall. The Fitbit app can also give you a daily morning brief that tracks your heart rate variability, breathing, and blood oxygen. It even tells you the weather to help plan your morning workout.
Inside, the watches both run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chip (SW5100). The smaller watch has a 306mAh battery, which is the same as last year's watch. The 45mm steps up to a 420mAh cell. In both cases, Google promises a day of battery life, give or take. There's a battery saver mode that can eke out 36 hours from both watches.
The Pixel Watch 3 ships on September 10 in both Bluetooth and LTE variants. The Bluetooth models are $349 (41mm) and $399 (45mm). For LTE, you're looking at $449 (41mm) and $499 (45mm). In the case of the 41mm model, these prices are $50 higher than last year, and the Pixel Watch 2 was already a bit spendy. The Pixel Watch 3 is now the same price as Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6.