CATEGORIES
home News

Google Reportedly Cancels Pixel Tablet 3 In Major Hardware Strategy Shift

by Aaron LeongThursday, November 21, 2024, 10:30 AM EDT
hero pixeltablet
Apparently Google can't decide what strategy to take with its tablet products. Word off the vine is now saying that the Pixel Tablet 3 project has been cancelled. This raises questions such as how this drives system and app support for the current Pixel Tablet (as well as the rumored 2025 Pixel Tablet 2), and whether this means Google intends on dropping from the race altogether or if it's merely altering its tablet strategy (to focus on foldables, for example).

Even though the Pixel Tablet 2 is merely a rumor at this point, a new report believes that the tablet may not have a successor. Individuals close to the "Kiyomi" project (a.k.a. Pixel Tablet 3) asserted that Google made the decision some time last week to nix the program and proceeded to reassign teams to other projects.

Tablettable%20(2)
Bye-bye, Pixel Tablet?

Assuming this is true, we can imagine two outcomes for Google and its customers moving forward. First, the public will simply lose interest and faith in the Pixel Tablet ecosystem. Considering how much Mountain View put into building interest for the first generation tablet, showing the world that you've given up just as quickly as you started will send customers in droves back to Samsung and Apple for tablet alternatives. Besides, Google has a long and frequent habit of terminating products—Nexus tablets and Pixel Slates, to name a few—seemingly at will, so this theory holds some credence.

The second possibility is that Google might be thinking about the tablet form factor and how it aligns rather closely with foldable devices, such as the Pixel Fold. It wouldn't be surprising to us if the tech giant decided to merge efforts and go all-in on foldables, whether it ultimately becomes a new foldable Pixel Tablet or a Pixel Fold branch-off.

Considering how promising the first Pixel Tablet was, we hope that Google is taking the second route to realign focus on foldables instead of traditional tablets per se. By itself, the Pixel Tablet was less the premium device that people had hoped, but the speaker dock capability was really what made it stand out and unique. We have limited information on the Tablet 2 at the moment, although that it's expected to drop next year with upgraded cameras and a keyboard case option.
Tags:  Google, tablets, (nasdaq:goog), pixel-tablet
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment