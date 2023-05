Amazon Reveals Google Pixel Tablet Release Date And A Sweet Pre-Order Bonus

Google has some big hardware plans for the next few weeks, with a foldable, a budget smartphone, and a tablet all dropping within weeks of each other. Google pre-announced the tablet, predictably known as the Pixel Tablet, at last year's Google I/O . We won't have to wait for this year's I/O to get all the details, thanks to a leak on Amazon's Japanese site.The Amazon.jp listing for the Pixel Tablet was reportedly activated early. The page has since been taken down, but an industrious Redditor was able to grab a screenshot . The listing reveals a few things, not least of which is the price. The Japanese site showed a price of 79,800 JPY, which works out to $590.If the Pixel Tablet costs $550-600 in the US, that would put it a notch below the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab lineup and right in line with the OnePlus Pad . That's competitive on the Android side, but Google's going to have to prove it's committed to tablets if it wants to compete with the 10th-generation iPad, which starts at just $450.The listing also revealed a nice pre-order bonus (at least in Japan). The tablet will apparently come with the magnetic speaker dock, which turns the tablet into a smart display. It's unclear if that deal will extend to the US or if it will apply after the pre-order period. The Japanese variant of the tablet (GA04750-JP) will reportedly launch on June 20th. Again, that might not be the same as the launch date in the US or other regions.Google has a scattershot history with Android tablets. It has, on more than one occasion, announced a major change in its approach to tablets only to forget about those devices a year or two later. As a result, Android has been slow to adopt large-screen optimizations and app support. Google has been addressing some of these shortcomings over the past several OS updates, but the Pixel Tablet will be the true test.