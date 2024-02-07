Pixel Fold 2 Specs Leak Hints At A Bigger UpgradeThan Expected For Google's Next Foldable
As Google continues early validation testing on the next Pixel Fold, sources are saying that the company could delay production of the device from Summer to Fall to ensure that the Tensor G4 makes it into the device. Initially, the Pixel Fold 2 was slated to carry the Tensor G3.
An anonymous tip to Android Authority hinted that one of the byproducts of Google's internal testing of the Pixel Fold 2 is that it might shift from a Tensor G3 SoC (currently used by the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro) to the new Tensor G4 (that's bound for the Pixel 9 series). The source said that early prototypes of the foldable carried the "zuma" codename, which implied the Tensor G3. However, more recently iterations have been codenamed "zumapro", i.e. the Tensor G4 chipset.
While this move could mean many things, it is possible that the Mountain View giant might decide to use the G4 over the G3. Of course, doing so will have ramifications to the product release schedule. The OG Fold made its debut at Google I/O in the May 2023, so from a tradition standpoint, Google may just stay its course with the G2 for a Summer reveal.
Still, the source also hinted that the Fold 2 is currently in the early EVT (Engineering Validation Test) phase of development. The process is still a far ways from final production, so it might be safe to say that Google might be aiming for a later rollout, perhaps at the same time when the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro are announced in October.
Besides Tensor G4, there's also a rumor that the Fold 2 will get a bump to 16GB DDR5 RAM and faster UFS 4.0 storage. Most folks are expecting the G4 to be far from a performance beast, unlike the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but the Samsung-made chipset combined with increased RAM will aid powering Google's enhanced "Pixie" AI assistant and other AI-features.