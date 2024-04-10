CATEGORIES
Tired Of Your Apple iPad? Google Will Let You Trade It In For A Pixel Tablet

by Aaron LeongWednesday, April 10, 2024, 09:40 AM EDT
hero PixelTablet Dark
Launched last year, Google's latest dockable Pixel Tablet has been one of its better large tablet attempts. While its starting price puts it in direct line of similar spec'd Apple iPads and Samsung Galaxy Tabs, Google just made it more enticing for Apple switchers by offering up to $450 for their older iPads (and up to $350 for select Samsung tablets).

Currently, the base 128GB Google Pixel Tablet is going for $500 on the company's store, and up to $600 for the 256GB model. Prior to April 4 though, potential customers didn't have any option to trade in older tablets for a discount off the MSRP. This was slightly unusual considering that Google has trade-in programs for its Pixel phones and watches. Thankfully Google has changed its stance and now customers will be able to get some pretty good deals:

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd gen)

 Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd gen) 		  $325 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 		  $350 
 Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd gen)  $250  Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+  $325
 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd gen)
  $300  Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE
  $300
 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd gen)  $250  Samsung Galaxy Tab S9  $325
 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch  $250  Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G  $250
 Apple iPad Pro (6th gen)  $450  Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G  $250
 Apple iPad Pro (5th gen)  $350  Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G  $250
 Apple iPad Pro (4th gen)  $300  Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+  $250
 Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch  $250  Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G  $250
 Apple iPad Mini (6th gen)  $250  Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE  $250
 Apple iPad Mini (5th gen)  $250  Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G  $250
 Apple iPad Air (5th gen)  $300  Samsung Galaxy Tab S7  $250
 Apple iPad Air (4th gen)  $250  Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite  $250
 Apple iPad (10th gen)  $250  Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G  $250
 Apple iPad (9th gen)  $250  Samsung Galaxy Tab S6  $250
 Apple iPad (8th gen)  $250  Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e  $250
 Apple iPad (7th gen)  $250    
 Apple iPad (6th gen)  $250    

It doesn't take too much to figure out that even the lowest trade-in values still slash a nice chunk off the Pixel Tablet's price. Of course, be mindful of the terms and conditions of the trades:
  • “Tablet trade-in credit will be issued as a refund back on the credit card used for the Pixel Tablet purchase at Google Store or in the form of Store Credit if the purchased tablet has already been returned.“
  • “Refund is based on (and paid after) tablet received matching the description provided at time of estimate. Tablets sent for trade-in must be received within 30 days of initiation of trade-in process, provided the purchased device has not been returned during that time.”
  • “If the value of your traded device is greater than the value of your new device, then any difference will be issued through Google Store credit.”
It's great to see Google offer a trade-in incentive. The Pixel Tablet is a capable device with a 10.95-inch display (25600x1600) powered by a Tensor G2 SoC. It also features 8-megapixel cameras on the front and back (one each), Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 6.2 connectivity, and up to 12 hours of video streaming by way of its 27Whr battery.

The caveat for iPad owners, of course, is it means switching ecosystems. Likewise, the iPad Pro and Pixel Tablet, while similar, target different audiences. Nevertheless, if you're itching to switch and don't want to deal with the hassle of eBay or Craigslist, Google's trade-in program is a viable alternative.
