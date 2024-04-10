Tired Of Your Apple iPad? Google Will Let You Trade It In For A Pixel Tablet

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd gen)

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd gen) $325 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ $350 Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd gen) $250 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ $325 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd gen)

$300 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE $300 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd gen) $250 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 $325 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch $250 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G $250 Apple iPad Pro (6th gen) $450 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G $250 Apple iPad Pro (5th gen) $350 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G $250 Apple iPad Pro (4th gen) $300 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ $250 Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch $250 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G $250 Apple iPad Mini (6th gen) $250 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE $250 Apple iPad Mini (5th gen) $250 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G $250 Apple iPad Air (5th gen) $300 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 $250 Apple iPad Air (4th gen) $250 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $250 Apple iPad (10th gen) $250 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G $250 Apple iPad (9th gen) $250 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 $250 Apple iPad (8th gen) $250 Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e $250 Apple iPad (7th gen) $250 Apple iPad (6th gen) $250

“Tablet trade-in credit will be issued as a refund back on the credit card used for the Pixel Tablet purchase at Google Store or in the form of Store Credit if the purchased tablet has already been returned.“

“Refund is based on (and paid after) tablet received matching the description provided at time of estimate. Tablets sent for trade-in must be received within 30 days of initiation of trade-in process, provided the purchased device has not been returned during that time.”

“If the value of your traded device is greater than the value of your new device, then any difference will be issued through Google Store credit.”

It's great to see Google offer a trade-in incentive. The Pixel Tablet is a capable device with a 10.95-inch display (25600x1600) powered by a Tensor G2 SoC. It also features 8-megapixel cameras on the front and back (one each), Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 6.2 connectivity, and up to 12 hours of video streaming by way of its 27Whr battery.





The caveat for iPad owners, of course, is it means switching ecosystems. Likewise, the iPad Pro and Pixel Tablet, while similar, target different audiences. Nevertheless, if you're itching to switch and don't want to deal with the hassle of eBay or Craigslist, Google's trade-in program is a viable alternative.

