Google Pixel 7 Drops To Its Lowest Price Ever And Other Great Android Phone Deals
Shopping for a new smartphone right now? Here are some hot ones we found on Amazon, with the Pixel 7 coming in at the lowest price we've seen ever, not to mention discounts on other Pixels and the Samsung Galaxy S23-series, among others.
The Pixel 7 128GB has dropped to $449, a full 25% off! If you prefer a Tensor G2-powered Pixel in a smaller package than the larger 7 Pro, this is the one to get. There's also a 256GB version at $549 if you need the storage space (especially since Pixel phones don't have expandable storage options). If you want the best that Google has to offer in terms of power, fastest display refresh rate, and camera, Amazon has also discounted the entire Pixel 7 Pro lineup:
If you're looking for something decidedly more mid-budget, you absolutely can't go wrong with the Pixel 6a - probably the most capable all-round phone pound-for-pound on the market. The 6a is currently back to its lowest market price of $299, which comes in one configuration only. You'll get the first gen Tensor, a battery-sipping 6.1" FHD 60Hz display, 6GB/128GB (RAM/Storage), monster battery life, plus a camera package (12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 8MP selfie) that punches well above its class.
Samsung more your cup of tea? How about starting out with the fantastic Samsung Galaxy A53 5G ($399). Its successor is on its way, but the A53 is still a high-value, full-featured device. It has one of the best large displays (6.5" 120Hz AMOLED), Exynos 1280 with 6GB/128GB, 64MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and 25W wireless charging.
The flagship S23 series (except for the base model) is also getting decent price drops. The S23+ sports the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 6.6" dynamic AMOLED with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP main cam, 50MP ultrawide, and 12MP selfie. Right now, these two versions are on sale: