by Brandon HillTuesday, August 11, 2020, 10:42 AM EDT

Google Pixel 5 Benchmark Leak Confirms Snapdragon 765G And 8GB RAM

pixel 4a 5g pixel 5
Google's Pixel 4a finally launched last week after a months-long delay, and is a solid entry in the mid-range smartphone market. The Pixel 4a offers a compelling mix of an excellent camera, good display, respectable battery life and a budget-friendly price tag of $349.

However, Google has yet to reveal its Pixel 5 flagship and has only confirmed that it will be coming this fall along with the Pixel 4a (5G). But that hasn't stopped the Pixel 5 from showing up at AI Benchmark, and its appearance confirms previous reporting that we've featured on the smartphone.

According to the AI Benchmark listing, the Pixel 5 is rocking a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and 8GB of RAM. For comparison, the Pixel 4a features the lower-end Snapdragon 730G with 6GB of RAM. While the Snapdragon 765G is a potent SoC complete with an integrated 5G modem, it's not flagship-caliber.

It has been reported that Google has been looking to combat the fast-rising prices of flagship Android smartphones with the Pixel 5. Devices like the OnePlus 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 start at $899 and $999 respectively, primarily due to the need for the two-chip Snapdragon 865/Snapdragon X55 solution. Google is likely looking to offer many of the features that we’ve come to expect from flagship smartphones – including 5G support and a 120Hz display – while taking a pass on the outright performance crown.

Whether that will be a winning combination for Google will largely depend on how much the Pixel 5 will cost when it [likely] launches in October. The Pixel 4a is $349, while the upcoming Pixel 4a (5G) will be priced from $499. If Google can price the Pixel 5 anywhere in the $549 to $649 price range, it could have a hit on its hands for those that like plenty of high-end features, but don’t necessarily need to have the fastest smartphone on the block.


Tags:  Google, (NASDAQ:QCOM), (nasdaq:goog), snapdragon 765g, pixel 5
Via:  MySmartPrice

