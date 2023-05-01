Here's Google’s Pixel Fold In A Full Flesh Reveal And It Looks Sweet
Veteran smartphone leaker Evan "evleaks" Blass is back at it, having just revealed a raft of Google Pixel Fold images and info. Naturally, Google hasn't acknowledged this upcoming foldable's existence, but these are no blurry-cam photos. Blass has posted high-resolution press renders, as well as some precise measurements that show how the Pixel Fold will stack up against the bulky Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
We've seen the phone in several forms before, but these are the most "pristine" images yet (note: his account is private, but we've got the receipts). They really help you get a sense of how the phone is put together. The internal foldable display does have that big bezel around it, but the external screen actually looks like a reasonable size. The Z Fold line and most other tablet-style foldables have narrow, awkward external screens.
The Google foldable looks flatter when closed than the Z Fold 4 (it's also IPX8 rated for water resistance), but this is just a render. Blass also provided measurements for the phone. It's allegedly 139.7mm x 79.5mm x 12.1mm when folded and 139.7mm x 158.7mm x 5.8mm when unfolded. That makes it about 16mm shorter than the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but it's 12mm wider when closed. That's thanks to the wider screen ratio, which will make apps more usable.
It's probably subjective which screen shape you prefer, but the Pixel Fold's thickness is a win no matter who you are. The opened thickness of 5.8mm is just a fraction of a millimeter thinner than the Z Fold 4, but the 12.1mm closed thickness is noticeably better than the Fold's 15.8mm thickness at the hinge. That's an important distinction because the Fold 4 gets thicker near the hinge due to the way the screen folds.
The Pixel Fold appears to use a wider radius fold to make the phone flatter when closed. This could make the phone more pocket-friendly than the Fold 4, which can feel like quite the brick. Don't expect a reprieve in terms of mass, though. Blass claims the Pixel Fold tips the scales at 283g, which is much heavier than the Fold 4's 263g.
We expect to see the Pixel Fold unveiled at Google I/O in several weeks alongside the Pixel 7a. Pre-orders will probably be live after the announcement, but it could take a few weeks before you can grab a Pixel Fold at your local carrier shop. If you do that, be prepared to spend around $1,800 on it, just like the Galaxy Z Fold 4.