Latest Pixel 7a Leaks Answer The Last Remaining Questions Ahead Of Google I/O
Google keeps vast amounts of data on just about everything but seems to have trouble keeping a lid on details of its own devices prior to announcing them. It is no surprise then that most of the details surrounding the upcoming Google Pixel 7a have already leaked out, including the design and purported specifications, but this latest leak provides our best look at the value-oriented handset yet.
German-language website WinFuture has posted a barrage of marketing images that detail the Pixel 7a from several angles. These feature three color options in light-blue, white, and gray hues. The site surmises that these will be called Arctic Blue, Cotton White, and Carbon Grey respectively, but at the very least, these do line up with the colorways revealed a few weeks prior.
The images also reveal a trio of slim profile case options. These match each of the available shades and include an accent color for the power and volume key covers. These could be a nice first-party solution for many buyers, although users who need their phone to withstand more abuse may want to look elsewhere.
From other leaks, we have gathered that the Pixel 7a is expected to be a near match for the base model Pixel 7, arriving with Android 13. It has a few key differences to keep the cost down, but there may be fewer distinctions between siblings this generation than in years prior. According to rumors, the Pixel 7a will be powered by the same second-generation Tensor G2 SoC with a matching 8GB allotment of LPDDR5 RAM. Sources have indicated 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage options may be available, though it may turn out that only one of these tiers is actually launched.
The Pixel 7a will feature a 6.1-inch FHD (1080p-class) OLED display, just a smidge smaller than the Pixel 7 at 6.3 inches. The Pixel 7a is also expected to match the Pixel 7’s 90Hz refresh rate which can help deliver a responsive feel and smoother animations. Many will also welcome the anticipated inclusion of wireless charging, a first for the Pixel “a” series. It may only deliver 5 watts of power, but even that slow rate can afford a lot of convenience. The Pixel 7a may even trump the Pixel 7’s camera arrangement via a 64MP primary sensor, though others suggest it will retain the 12MP shooter of its older siblings.
Google will most likely launch the Pixel 7a at its I/O 2023 developer’s conference next month, on May 10th. It will be priced at $499, according to the latest reports, which would represent a $50 bump over the Pixel 6a’s launch price of $449. Of course, nothing is official until Google makes it official, so we will be sure to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.