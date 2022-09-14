GoldenEye 007 Is Headed To Xbox Game Pass Too But It's Missing This Critical Feature
You started your day with some French Toast Crunch, you've stocked up the fridge with Surge, and you've got four controllers. Your buddies are on the way, it's time to play Slappers Only, no Oddjob! What year is it? Well it's not 1997! It is 2022 and Microsoft has announced a high-resolution remake of the mega popular first-person shooter Goldeneye 007 for Xbox Game Pass.
While no release date was announced, this came hot on the heels of Nintendo's most recent Nintendo Direct which also announced a re-release of the popular shooter for the N64 Classic Nintendo Switch software. The major difference between the two that we're aware of right now, is that the Switch is enabling Online play, while Microsoft is sticking to couch-play only. That said, historically the Nintendo Switch has been plagued with problems in multiplayer on its networks. Players are sometimes subjected to significant stutter and even complete disconnects.
Teaser Trailer for Goldeneye 007 on Xbox Game Pass and Rare Replay
The Xbox version will have the following features:
- The Complete Single Player and Multiplayer Game
- Dual Analog Stick Support
- Achievements
- Native 16:9 resolution with up to Ultra HD (4K) where supported
- Consistent Refresh Rate