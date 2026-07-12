Score Gigabyte's Radeon RX 9070 GRE For $500 In Hidden Coupon Deal





After debuting in China, AMD brought its Radeon RX 9070 GRE to U.S. shores through its hardware partners and if you have not done so already, check out our review . The Cliff Notes version is, the Radeon RX 9070 GRE is a great option for 1440p gaming, so long as you can find one at a good price. As luck would have it for anyone that's been considering this card, it's currently available for $50 below the MSRP with a hidden coupon code.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 GRE Gaming OC Is $499.99 With Coupon

The Radeon RX 9070 GRE landed on U.S. soil with a $549.99 MSRP, the same launch price as the regular Radeon RX 9070. However, the market has changed since the standard 9070 debuted, and street pricing for that card is generally $600 and up, with some models even pushing $700 or more.





Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 GRE Gaming OC partner model is on sale for $499.99 at Newegg ($50 off) when you apply a hidden coupon. Yes, that means there is a hoop involved, but fortunately it's a quick and easy one to jump through—just click the "EXTRA DISCOUNT AVAILABLE. Unlock it here" link on the product page, check 'Yes' box that asks if you want to unlock the discount, and enter your email address. A popup should immediately appear with a coupon code. That context is important because a factory overclockedpartner model is on sale forwhen you apply a hidden coupon. Yes, that means there is a hoop involved, but fortunately it's a quick and easy one to jump through—just click the "EXTRA DISCOUNT AVAILABLE. Unlock it here" link on the product page, check 'Yes' box that asks if you want to unlock the discount, and enter your email address. A popup should immediately appear with a coupon code.





It's not entirely clear how unique these coupon codes are to specific email addresses. We inputted two different emails in separate browsers, and both of them display the coupon code SQGIG8272672. Feel free to try and use that one if you don't want to provide an email address.





At $499.99, the Radeon RX 9070 GRE becomes a stronger buy, as now you're looking at a $100 or more price difference between the GRE and standard 9070. You also get a factory overclock with Gigabyte goosing the game clock to 2,340MHz and boost clock to 2,920MHz, compared to 2,220MHz and 2,790MHz, respectively, for AMD's reference specs.





In our review, we concluded by saying, "If partners have cards available at or below MSRP, the Radeon RX 9070 GRE should serve 1440p gamers well, without breaking the bank." That's where we now find ourselves with this deal. In our testing, the PowerColor variant we reviewed put up perfectly playable framerates at 1440p in many modern titles with the image quality cranked up. It's also generally faster than the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB, which typically streets for $570 and up.

PNY GeForce RTX 5070 OC Is On Sale For $599









PNY GeForce RTX 5070 OC for $599 at Walmart. Technically, that's not a sale price, and it's actually $50 higher than the MSRP for NVIDIA's reference Founders Edition model. However, it's the lowest price around for a 5070 in the current climate. If you'd rather go with an NVIDIA GPU, you can find thefor. Technically, that's not a sale price, and it's actually $50 higher than the MSRP for NVIDIA's reference Founders Edition model. However, it's the lowest price around for a 5070 in the current climate.





You also get 12GB of VRAM on the GeForce RTX 5070 OC (GDDR7 too, versus GDDR6 on the 9070 GRE), and like Gigabyte's Radeon model above, this PNY card sports a factory overclock for a free performance bump.



